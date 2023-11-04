Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 04/11/2023

RAF Camora & Ski Aggu's 'Liebe Grusse' Captures #1 Spot on Germany's Top 40 Chart for Nov. 4th, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
230 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
236 entries in 12 charts
Calm Down
Rema
939 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
289 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
363 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
305 entries in 13 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
188 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
250 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
118 entries in 23 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
199 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
RAF Camora & Ski Aggu's 'Liebe Grusse' Captures #1 Spot on Germany's Top 40 Chart for Nov. 4th, 2023
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The German Top 40 chart has witnessed a fresh wave of musical trends as RAF Camora & Ski Aggu's new entry "Liebe Grüße" clinches the number one position, marking a significant debut for the artists. The chart, a weekly fixture since 2001, has been a barometer for the country's musical tastes, and this week's shake-up is no exception.

Following closely, Inigo Quintero's "Si No Estas" holds strong at the second spot, demonstrating its staying power with five weeks on the chart and a total of fifty-eight weeks of charting. The song's blend of rhythms and Quintero's distinctive voice continue to resonate with listeners.

Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe's collaboration "Prada" remains in the top three, a testament to its catchy hooks and cross-genre appeal. Having been on the chart for twelve weeks, it has amassed an impressive one hundred sixty-three weeks of charting overall.

Tate McRae's "Greedy" has made a notable climb to the fourth position, showcasing the artist's growing popularity in Germany. With seven weeks on the chart and one hundred twenty-five weeks of charting in total, McRae's hit is a fixture in the current musical landscape.

Bennett's "Vois Sur Ton Chemin" has reached the fifth spot, with its thirteen-week presence on the chart reflecting a steady appeal. The song's seventy-nine weeks of charting highlight its enduring quality.

The chart also welcomes new entries like "2 Germans" by Luciano & Gzuz, landing at the seventh position, and "We The Hottest In Here" by Reezy, which has debuted at number twenty. These tracks signal a dynamic shift in the chart, introducing fresh sounds and perspectives.

Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" holds the eighteenth spot, with its twelve-week run on the chart and two hundred ninety-five weeks of charting, indicating a long-term connection with the German audience.

The chart's diversity is further exemplified by the return of "Blank Space" and "Style" by Taylor Swift, and "Wildberry Lillet" by Nina Chuba, proving that certain songs have a timeless appeal that brings them back into the limelight.

This week's chart is a blend of new hits and returning classics, each telling its own story of musical evolution and the tastes of listeners in Germany. As artists like RAF Camora & Ski Aggu celebrate their top spot, the chart continues to be a reflection of the dynamic and ever-changing world of music.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0099180 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048666000366211 secs