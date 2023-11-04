|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
RAF Camora & Ski Aggu's 'Liebe Grusse' Captures #1 Spot on Germany's Top 40 Chart for Nov. 4th, 2023
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
230 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
236 entries in 12 charts
Calm Down
Rema
939 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
289 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
363 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
305 entries in 13 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
188 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
250 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
118 entries in 23 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
199 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Most read news of the week
The Last Beatles Song. - The Beatles' "Now And Then" Music Video Details And Global Premiere Plans Unveiled
3-Time Grammy Winner Olivia Rodrigo Pens and Records "Can't Catch Me Now" For Soundtrack "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"
Pioneers Of The Late 90s/Early 2000s Legendary Emo Scene, Time Spent Driving, Releasing Upcoming LP "Estrangers" On November 3rd
TaiwanPlus And ARTE Team Up To Strike A Chord With "BPM Ecstasy: The Techno Wave Between Taipei And Beijing"
Global Superstar And Multi-Latin Grammy Award Winner J Balvin Partners With Subway Surfers And PlanetPlay To Combat Climate Change
The Veldt Shares 'Angel Heart' Single From 'Illuminated 1989' Robin Guthrie-Produced Album (Out November 24)