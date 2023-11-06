Manchester's Paul Baird Releases New Album 'Peaceful Mind Level 5' With Help From Joe Lally & Andy McPherson





Released music under the name of Paul Baird for the first time (2023), combining 4-track tape and digital home recording methods, '67 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paul is no stranger to the industry, having worked at Revolution Studios, in Stockport, as a teenager, during the making of Teenage Fanclub's seminal album Thirteen, and the remixing/remastering of The Who's classic album back catalogue.Paul then joined the then up and coming, and hotly-tipped (NME/ Melody Maker/ MEN) Manchester punk band, Breather, touring around the UK, performing at In The City festival (1996), in Dublin, at the invitation of Tony Wilson, before quitting the band on the eve of signing a deal with RCA Records.He then moved onto indie rock trio, Glass, releasing a self-titled debut EP on Manchester-based indie label, Soviet Union Records, supporting Elbow (and in the process appearing briefly in the music video for their track The Ever There), touring the UK and Europe with Caserta Red label-mates Puressence, performing shows at venues including O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester Academy 1, and The Fuzz Club, Athens, Greece. Released debut album, Teenage Galaxies, featuring NME A Play-listed single, The Bravest Thing, After The Rain, and, B movie soundtrack - Ivy, with drive-time interviews on XFM and BBC radio, and reviews and interviews appearing in the likes of MOJO magazine, and the Manchester Evening News.Inspired by the DIY ethos of Fugazi, and Sun Ra, established Mimic This Records (2011), and formed experimental dream-pop outfit, I See Angels, releasing a variety of acclaimed albums and EPs, supporting the likes of Idles, Dean Wareham (Galaxie 500/Luna), amassing praise from Annie Liebovitz, Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins/Bella Union Records) before going on hiatus. Released home recorded solo debut Just Everywhere - Silk of Stars (via Manchester indie label, Ramber Records), ranking on Shoegazer Alive's coveted end of year list (2017), with lead track This Is What We Do With The Horses, appearing on Brazilian shoegaze compilation album, The Sea. Recorded a one night stand as Hostile Tribes, releasing the experimental synth-pop album, Ecstasy & Sweet Communion, spawning independent radio singles Une Brave Femme, and Marilyn's Pill Bottles.Released music under the name of Paul Baird for the first time (2023), combining 4-track tape and digital home recording methods, '67 Heaven EP and full-length album, Peaceful Mind Level 5, were helped along by Joe Lally (Fugazi), via Skype, from Washington DC, and Andy McPherson (Buzzcocks, The Who, Teenage Fanclub, Frank Black) via telephone, during the pandemic



