Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 06/11/2023

Manchester's Paul Baird Releases New Album 'Peaceful Mind Level 5' With Help From Joe Lally & Andy McPherson

Hot Songs Around The World

Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
262 entries in 22 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
193 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
260 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
145 entries in 24 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
303 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
378 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
312 entries in 13 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
244 entries in 12 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
184 entries in 19 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
199 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1773 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1253 entries in 35 charts
Manchester's Paul Baird Releases New Album 'Peaceful Mind Level 5' With Help From Joe Lally & Andy McPherson
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paul is no stranger to the industry, having worked at Revolution Studios, in Stockport, as a teenager, during the making of Teenage Fanclub's seminal album Thirteen, and the remixing/remastering of The Who's classic album back catalogue.

Paul then joined the then up and coming, and hotly-tipped (NME/ Melody Maker/ MEN) Manchester punk band, Breather, touring around the UK, performing at In The City festival (1996), in Dublin, at the invitation of Tony Wilson, before quitting the band on the eve of signing a deal with RCA Records.

He then moved onto indie rock trio, Glass, releasing a self-titled debut EP on Manchester-based indie label, Soviet Union Records, supporting Elbow (and in the process appearing briefly in the music video for their track The Ever There), touring the UK and Europe with Caserta Red label-mates Puressence, performing shows at venues including O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester Academy 1, and The Fuzz Club, Athens, Greece. Released debut album, Teenage Galaxies, featuring NME A Play-listed single, The Bravest Thing, After The Rain, and, B movie soundtrack - Ivy, with drive-time interviews on XFM and BBC radio, and reviews and interviews appearing in the likes of MOJO magazine, and the Manchester Evening News.

Inspired by the DIY ethos of Fugazi, and Sun Ra, established Mimic This Records (2011), and formed experimental dream-pop outfit, I See Angels, releasing a variety of acclaimed albums and EPs, supporting the likes of Idles, Dean Wareham (Galaxie 500/Luna), amassing praise from Annie Liebovitz, Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins/Bella Union Records) before going on hiatus. Released home recorded solo debut Just Everywhere - Silk of Stars (via Manchester indie label, Ramber Records), ranking on Shoegazer Alive's coveted end of year list (2017), with lead track This Is What We Do With The Horses, appearing on Brazilian shoegaze compilation album, The Sea. Recorded a one night stand as Hostile Tribes, releasing the experimental synth-pop album, Ecstasy & Sweet Communion, spawning independent radio singles Une Brave Femme, and Marilyn's Pill Bottles.

Released music under the name of Paul Baird for the first time (2023), combining 4-track tape and digital home recording methods, '67 Heaven EP and full-length album, Peaceful Mind Level 5, were helped along by Joe Lally (Fugazi), via Skype, from Washington DC, and Andy McPherson (Buzzcocks, The Who, Teenage Fanclub, Frank Black) via telephone, during the pandemic






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0104201 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049033164978027 secs