Two Of Salt Lake City's Brightest Young Rock Acts - Acacia Ridge And Late Night Savior - Team Up On New Single "Background Noise" As Bands Head Out On Tour

NOV 10 Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two of Salt Lake City's brightest young rock acts, Acacia Ridge and Late Night Savior, have teamed up on a new track titled "Background Noise" in tandem with a joint tour joint tour running through November 11.Acacia Ridge vocalist Christian Mayfield says, "Background Noise is unlike anything we've done before. Our sound mixed with Late Night Savior's created a lot of heart and emotion. It seemed only fitting that we hit the road to promote it. We've really made something special and can't wait for everyone to hear it."Late Night Savior frontman Brandon Johnson adds, "It's been such a pleasure working with our boys in Acacia Ridge on this track! We wanted to create something with a ton of heart, and I think we did just that. We definitely have looked forward to creating something together for a while now, and throwing the tour into the mix is just icing on the cake! We can't wait to get on the road and start tearing it up!"TOUR DATES:NOV 3 Richfield, UT @ The PalaceNOV 4 Grand Junction, CO @ Two RiversNOV 5 Denver, CO @ Herman's HideawayNOV 6 Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black SheepNOV 7 Amarillo TX @ Skooterz Bar & GrillNOV 10 Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place



