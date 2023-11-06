Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 06/11/2023

Two Of Salt Lake City's Brightest Young Rock Acts - Acacia Ridge And Late Night Savior - Team Up On New Single "Background Noise" As Bands Head Out On Tour

Hot Songs Around The World

Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
299 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
374 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
309 entries in 13 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
180 entries in 19 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
192 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
256 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
240 entries in 12 charts
Calm Down
Rema
943 entries in 23 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
259 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
141 entries in 24 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
199 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two of Salt Lake City's brightest young rock acts, Acacia Ridge and Late Night Savior, have teamed up on a new track titled "Background Noise" in tandem with a joint tour joint tour running through November 11.

Acacia Ridge vocalist Christian Mayfield says, "Background Noise is unlike anything we've done before. Our sound mixed with Late Night Savior's created a lot of heart and emotion. It seemed only fitting that we hit the road to promote it. We've really made something special and can't wait for everyone to hear it."

Late Night Savior frontman Brandon Johnson adds, "It's been such a pleasure working with our boys in Acacia Ridge on this track! We wanted to create something with a ton of heart, and I think we did just that. We definitely have looked forward to creating something together for a while now, and throwing the tour into the mix is just icing on the cake! We can't wait to get on the road and start tearing it up!"

TOUR DATES:
NOV 3 Richfield, UT @ The Palace
NOV 4 Grand Junction, CO @ Two Rivers
NOV 5 Denver, CO @ Herman's Hideaway
NOV 6 Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
NOV 7 Amarillo TX @ Skooterz Bar & Grill
NOV 10 Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0101840 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0054290294647217 secs