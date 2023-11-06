Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 06/11/2023

Kid Cudi Releases "At The Party" Featuring Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, actor and director Kid Cudi releases "At The Party" featuring Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott, the next single from his anxiously awaited ninth full-length studio album, INSANO.
It stands out as his first full-length offering since 2022 and one of the most anticipated records of this year.

He initially set the stage for INSANO with the fan favourite single "PORSCHE TOPLESS." It has already reeled in nearly 10 million Spotify streams and counting in addition to earning critical acclaim. Right out of the gate, The FADER proclaimed, "Cudi celebrates the good times on his latest effort," while Complex applauded its "bouncy production and a carefree hook." HYPEBEAST fittingly christened it "a fun and upbeat summer anthem," Consequence of Sound dubbed it "a top-down, tunes-up party track," and TOP40-CHARTS wrote "an enjoyable and lively summer anthem, as well as an upbeat, open-road party track."

The last time we heard from Cudi was on 2022's ENTERGALACTIC-which landed in tandem with the companion NETFLIX project of the same name that was recently nominated for an EMMY Award for "Outstanding Animated Program". Beyond piling up hundreds of millions of streams, Pitchfork hailed it as "some of his most purely enjoyable music in a decade." Upon arrival, it bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and emerged as his seventh Top 20 debut on the respective chart. Plus, it earned a nomination in the category of "Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album" at the NAACP Image Awards.







