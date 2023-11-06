|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Hot Songs This Week (04/11): "Si No Estas" Takes The Top Spot On Top40-charts.com Web Top 100
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
299 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
374 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
309 entries in 13 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
180 entries in 19 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
192 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
256 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
240 entries in 12 charts
Calm Down
Rema
943 entries in 23 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
259 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
141 entries in 24 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
199 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Most read news of the week
3-Time Grammy Winner Olivia Rodrigo Pens and Records "Can't Catch Me Now" For Soundtrack "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"
Pioneers Of The Late 90s/Early 2000s Legendary Emo Scene, Time Spent Driving, Releasing Upcoming LP "Estrangers" On November 3rd
Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter, Maurette Brown Clark Readies The Release Of Her New Project "He Loves Me"
Global Superstar And Multi-Latin Grammy Award Winner J Balvin Partners With Subway Surfers And PlanetPlay To Combat Climate Change
LA's Gale Forces (Ft. Ex-Member Of Engine Kid, This White Light, Current Member Of Awolnation) Releasing New Full-Length LP 'Highlights Of Existence' On Nov 3rd
Two Of Salt Lake City's Brightest Young Rock Acts - Acacia Ridge And Late Night Savior - Team Up On New Single "Background Noise" As Bands Head Out On Tour