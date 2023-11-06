Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Digital Life and Gaming 06/11/2023

Hot Songs This Week (04/11): "Si No Estas" Takes The Top Spot On Top40-charts.com Web Top 100

Hot Songs Around The World

Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
299 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
374 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
309 entries in 13 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
180 entries in 19 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
192 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
256 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
240 entries in 12 charts
Calm Down
Rema
943 entries in 23 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
259 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
141 entries in 24 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
199 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the ever-evolving landscape of music, the Top40-Charts.com Web Top 100 has crowned "Si No Estás" by Inigo Quintero as its reigning champion for the week of November 4, 2023. This dynamic track has climbed the charts to secure the number one position, showcasing Inigo Quintero's growing popularity and the song's widespread appeal.

Following closely, Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" holds strong at number two, proving the enduring power of her music in the hearts of fans worldwide. The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" also continues to shine in the top three, a testament to the artist's lasting impact on the music scene.

This week's chart sees a mix of fresh hits and nostalgic returns. Pharrell Williams' "Happy" makes a comeback, reminding listeners of the song's infectious joy, while Harry Styles' "As It Was" remains a chart mainstay, reflecting his solid fanbase and the song's catchy tune.

New entries have made their mark as well, with Veronica Maggio's "Det Kommer Aldrig Va Over For Mig" debuting on the chart, signaling a warm reception for the artist's latest work. Other newcomers include Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean?" and Shawn Mendes' "Stitches," both entering the chart with a strong presence.

Dua Lipa continues to dominate with multiple entries, including "HeatWaves" and "Levitating," showcasing her versatility and the unwavering support of her listeners. Her latest, "Dance The Night," also climbs the ranks, adding to her list of chart-topping hits.

The chart is not without its seasonal favorites as Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and Wham!'s "Last Christmas" make their expected return, heralding the onset of the holiday season and its timeless soundtracks.

In a blend of genres and eras, the Top40-Charts.com Web Top 100 reflects the diverse tastes of the global music audience. From the steady climb of "Prada" by Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe to the consistent performance of classics like Adele's "Rolling In The Deep," the chart captures the pulse of listeners across the world.

As the year progresses, the chart continues to be a barometer for musical trends, artist popularity, and the songs that define the moment. With each week bringing new shifts, it remains a key indicator of what's hot in the world of music.






