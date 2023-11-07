|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Ashley Gorley Wins ASCAP Country Music Songwriter Of The Year For 10th Time
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
285 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
172 entries in 25 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
178 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
203 entries in 15 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
255 entries in 12 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
320 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
200 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
186 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
273 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1776 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
389 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
949 entries in 23 charts
Most read news of the week
3-Time Grammy Winner Olivia Rodrigo Pens and Records "Can't Catch Me Now" For Soundtrack "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"
Two Of Salt Lake City's Brightest Young Rock Acts - Acacia Ridge And Late Night Savior - Team Up On New Single "Background Noise" As Bands Head Out On Tour
Universal Pictures & PixMob Announce Exclusive Concert Screening Events For Dreamworks Animation's "Trolls Band Together"
Global Superstar And Multi-Latin Grammy Award Winner J Balvin Partners With Subway Surfers And PlanetPlay To Combat Climate Change
Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, George Michael, And Sheryl Crow Honored With Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Manchester's Paul Baird Releases New Album 'Peaceful Mind Level 5' With Help From Joe Lally & Andy McPherson
The 97th Edition Of The The Macy's Parade Will Feature Appearances By Cher, Jon Batiste, Bell Biv Devoe & Brandy
Jewel Announces 2nd Annual #NotAloneChallenge Presented By Foundation Reserve, In Partnership With iHeartRadio