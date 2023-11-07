Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 07/11/2023

Ashley Gorley Wins ASCAP Country Music Songwriter Of The Year For 10th Time

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
285 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
172 entries in 25 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
178 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
203 entries in 15 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
255 entries in 12 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
320 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
200 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
186 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
273 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1776 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
389 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
949 entries in 23 charts
Ashley Gorley Wins ASCAP Country Music Songwriter Of The Year For 10th Time
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, the only US PRO that operates on a not-for-profit basis, announces the winners of the 61st ASCAP Country Music Awards, celebrating the songwriters and publishers of country music's 50 most-performed ASCAP songs of the past year.

With his 10th ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year accolade, Ashley Gorley extends his record as the winningest ASCAP songwriter in the country format. Ten of ASCAP's most-performed country songs of the past year were penned by Gorley, including "Last Night," "Everything I Love," "One Thing at a Time," "You Proof" "Thinkin' Bout Me" (Morgan Wallen), "Gold" (Dierks Bentley), "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" (Cole Swindell), "What He Didn't Do" (Carly Pearce), "Girl in Mine" (Parmalee) and "You Didn't" (Brett Young).

"You Proof" is the ASCAP Country Song of the Year, marking Gorley's third time accepting this honor, alongside winning publishers Round Hill Songs and Sony Music Publishing. The song is among Gorley's 70 #1 hits, an unprecedented career achievement in any genre. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the first song to top the Billboard Country Airplay chart for 10 weeks.

Jordan Davis collected his first ASCAP Country Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year honor. The MCA Nashville artist's #1 hits "Next Thing You Know" and "What My World Spins Around" were also honored as most-performed songs. "Next Thing You Know" is also nominated for Single, Song and Music Video of the Year at Wednesday's CMA Awards.

Sony Music Publishing was named ASCAP Country Music Publisher of the Year and represents 21 of this year's most-performed songs including "Heart Like a Truck" (Lainey Wilson), "Heartfirst" (Kelsea Ballerini), "Need a Favor" (Jelly Roll), "Next Thing You Know" (Jordan Davis), "What He Didn't Do" (Carly Pearce), "Gold" (Dierks Bentley), "Everyone She Knows" (Kenny Chesney), "5 Foot 9" (Tyler Hubbard), "No Body" (Blake Shelton) and "You, Me, and Whiskey" (Justin Moore and Priscilla Block), among others.

ASCAP celebrated the winners at an exclusive gathering in Nashville. ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews, ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams and ASCAP Vice President of Nashville Membership Mike Sistad presented awards to the "Of the Year" winners as writers of the most-performed songs mingled with artists, peers and top industry creatives at the invitation-only celebration.
A complete list of ASCAP Country Music Award winners can be found here: www.ascap.com/countryawards23.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0100911 secs // 4 () queries in 0.005652904510498 secs