New Netflix Series "How To Become A Mob Boss" To Debut On November 14, 2023

"At a time when organized crime generates over $1 trillion worldwide, when CEOs bend the rules to their liking, and when our politicians act increasingly like mafia kingpins, we couldn't be more excited to share How to Become a Mob Boss. The series pulls back the curtain on the shadowy world of organized crime and offers a provocative, cautionary tale about the dangers of seeking power at all costs. As with "How to Become a Tyrant" and "How to Become a Cult Leader", we aim to help audiences recognize and guard against the tactics employed by these notorious individuals when they encounter them in their own leaders, and in the greater world." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Narrator Peter Dinklage guides you through this darkly satirical how-to guide that explores the rise and fall of history's most notorious mob bosses - from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar - and their tactics for success.Release Date: November 14, 2023Episodes: 6A Citizen Jones and Estuary Films ProductionNarrated by: Peter DinklageExecutive Producers: Jonas Bell Pasht (Citizen Jones), Jonah Bekhor (Citizen Jones), Peter Dinklage (Estuary Films), David Ginsberg (Estuary Films), Jake LauferNarrator Peter Dinklage guides you through this darkly satirical how-to guide that explores the rise and fall of history's most notorious mob bosses - from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar - and their tactics for success.Citizen Jones Statement:"At a time when organized crime generates over $1 trillion worldwide, when CEOs bend the rules to their liking, and when our politicians act increasingly like mafia kingpins, we couldn't be more excited to share How to Become a Mob Boss. The series pulls back the curtain on the shadowy world of organized crime and offers a provocative, cautionary tale about the dangers of seeking power at all costs. As with "How to Become a Tyrant" and "How to Become a Cult Leader", we aim to help audiences recognize and guard against the tactics employed by these notorious individuals when they encounter them in their own leaders, and in the greater world."



