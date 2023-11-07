Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 07/11/2023

New Netflix Series "How To Become A Mob Boss" To Debut On November 14, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
261 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
146 entries in 24 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
304 entries in 20 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
245 entries in 12 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
184 entries in 19 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
379 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
313 entries in 13 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
263 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
200 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1773 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1253 entries in 35 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Narrator Peter Dinklage guides you through this darkly satirical how-to guide that explores the rise and fall of history's most notorious mob bosses - from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar - and their tactics for success.

Release Date: November 14, 2023
Episodes: 6

A Citizen Jones and Estuary Films Production
Narrated by: Peter Dinklage

Executive Producers: Jonas Bell Pasht (Citizen Jones), Jonah Bekhor (Citizen Jones), Peter Dinklage (Estuary Films), David Ginsberg (Estuary Films), Jake Laufer

Narrator Peter Dinklage guides you through this darkly satirical how-to guide that explores the rise and fall of history's most notorious mob bosses - from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar - and their tactics for success.

Citizen Jones Statement:
"At a time when organized crime generates over $1 trillion worldwide, when CEOs bend the rules to their liking, and when our politicians act increasingly like mafia kingpins, we couldn't be more excited to share How to Become a Mob Boss. The series pulls back the curtain on the shadowy world of organized crime and offers a provocative, cautionary tale about the dangers of seeking power at all costs. As with "How to Become a Tyrant" and "How to Become a Cult Leader", we aim to help audiences recognize and guard against the tactics employed by these notorious individuals when they encounter them in their own leaders, and in the greater world."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0102129 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0053958892822266 secs