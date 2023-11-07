|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
|
A Special Event Known As 'Taylor Swift Night' Is Scheduled To Appear On Dancing With The Stars, And The Choreographer From Swift's 'Eras Tour' Will Be Joining The Judging Panel
Hot Songs Around The World
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
261 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
146 entries in 24 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
304 entries in 20 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
245 entries in 12 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
184 entries in 19 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
379 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
313 entries in 13 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
263 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
200 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1773 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1253 entries in 35 charts
Most read news of the week
3-Time Grammy Winner Olivia Rodrigo Pens and Records "Can't Catch Me Now" For Soundtrack "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"
Global Superstar And Multi-Latin Grammy Award Winner J Balvin Partners With Subway Surfers And PlanetPlay To Combat Climate Change
Pioneers Of The Late 90s/Early 2000s Legendary Emo Scene, Time Spent Driving, Releasing Upcoming LP "Estrangers" On November 3rd
The 97th Edition Of The The Macy's Parade Will Feature Appearances By Cher, Jon Batiste, Bell Biv Devoe & Brandy
Two Of Salt Lake City's Brightest Young Rock Acts - Acacia Ridge And Late Night Savior - Team Up On New Single "Background Noise" As Bands Head Out On Tour
LA's Gale Forces (Ft. Ex-Member Of Engine Kid, This White Light, Current Member Of Awolnation) Releasing New Full-Length LP 'Highlights Of Existence' On Nov 3rd
TIDAL Teams Up With Grammy Award-Winning Music Executive Jermaine Dupri, To Award Select Artists Using TIDAL Collabs An In-Studio Experience
From Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Mind" to Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass": Chart-Toppers on November 1st