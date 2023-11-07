A Special Event Known As 'Taylor Swift Night' Is Scheduled To Appear On Dancing With The Stars, And The Choreographer From Swift's 'Eras Tour' Will Be Joining The Judging Panel





The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) "A Celebration of Taylor Swift" - How'd we end up on the (ballroom) floor anyway? The six remaining couples are ready to make the whole place shimmer with a night full of red-hot performances to the gorgeous tunes of multi-GRAMMY award-winning recording artist Taylor Swift.Get ready to clear a blank space in the calendar when "A Celebration of Taylor Swift" airs TUESDAY, NOV. 21 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.Longstanding "Dancing with the Stars" choreographer and lead choreographer of the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, Mandy Moore, heads to the ballroom to offer her "Taylor-made" critiques as special guest judge. Couples, along with their dance styles and songs, will be announced at a later date.Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EST/CST time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans with a participating U.S. wireless carrier can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes will be combined with the judges' scores each episode to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination."Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.



