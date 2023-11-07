Tate McRae Announces Sophomore Album 'Think Later' & 2024 Global 'Think Later Tour'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Tate McRae
announces her sophomore album THINK LATER to be released December 8th via RCA Records. Executive produced with hitmaker Ryan Tedder (Taylor Swift, Beyoncé), THINK LATER and its songs are steeped in pop appeal and infectious toplines.
Showcasing Tate's boundless vocal talent and evolution as a songwriter, this new body of work explores the all-too-relatable feelings of falling in love and embracing the raw emotions that you experience as a result of leading with your intuition and heart.
THINK LATER features Tate's latest single "greedy" which earned the star her first #1 on the Spotify Global chart and top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 chart hitting #3. The self-assured hypnotic offering has garnered over 313 million streams to date and hit #14 on Hot 100 along with #1 most added at Top 40 and Hot AC radio upon release.
Making it her biggest debut to date, "greedy" has been called "an artistic turning point… a propulsive self-empowerment anthem built around a firecracker of a pop hook that finds McRae dipping in and out of a falsetto while exuding unshakeable confidence" by Billboard.
Most recently, she performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and received a 2023 Billboard Music
Award nomination in Top Dance/Electronic Song for her collaboration with Tiësto on "10:35." Watch Tate make her musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live November 18th with host Jason Momoa.
Next year, Tate will embark on her first global outing with the 'THINK LATER TOUR" spanning 53-dates throughout Europe, UK, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Wednesday, April 17 in Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia Theatre, with shows in London, Amsterdam, Prague, Paris, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Sydney, Melbourne, and many more before wrapping up in Wellington, New Zealand at TSB Arena
on Thursday, November 21. charlieonnafriday will be joining as support on all dates across Europe, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Presley Regier will join Tate across all North America
dates.
The 'THINK LATER TOUR' will see Tate playing the biggest and most iconic venues of her career thus far, including her first headline show at Madison Square
Garden. On sale info and full routing below.
How to Get Tickets to See Tate McRae:
- NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an AMEX presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, November 7. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, November 10 at 10 AM Local Time at TateMcRae.com.
- AMEX PRESALE: American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, November 7 at 10 AM local time through Thursday, November 9 at 10 PM local time.
- EUROPE + UK TICKETS: Fans will have a chance to pre-order THINK LATER for access to a presale starting on Wednesday, November 8 at 10 AM local time for dates in UK and Ireland. The general on sale will begin Friday, November 10 at 10 AM local time for all cities in Europe
and the UK at TateMcRae.com.
- AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND TICKETS: Fans will have a chance to pre-order THINK LATER for access to a presale starting on Monday, November 13 at 11 AM local time. The general on sale will begin Tuesday, November 14 at 3 PM local time at TateMcRae.com.
'THINK LATER TOUR' GLOBAL 2024 DATES:
Wed Apr 17 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre
Thu Apr 18 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre
Sat Apr 20 - Glasgow, UK - Glasgow Academy
Mon Apr 22 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
Wed Apr 24 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
Fri Apr 26 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic At The Halls
Sun Apr 28 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
Mon Apr 29 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - AFAS Live
Tue Apr 30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
Thu May 02 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet
Fri May 03 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
Sat May 04 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Falkonersalen
Mon May 06 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
Tue May 07 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music
Hall
Wed May 08 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
Fri May 10 - Warsaw, Poland - COS Torwar
Sun May 12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
Mon May 13 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
Tue May 14 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
Thu May 16 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
Fri May 17 - Paris, France - Zenith
Mon May 20 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club
Tue May 21 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
Wed May 22 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu de Lisboa
Fri Jul 05 - Calgary, AB - Hometown Show*
Sun Jul 07 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste Michelle
Tue Jul 09 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Thu Jul 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
Sun Jul 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Wed Jul 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Fri Jul 19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music
Hall
Sat Jul 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music
Factory
Sun Jul 21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Wed Jul 24 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music
Center
Sat Jul 27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sun Jul 28 - Sterling Heights, MI- Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 30 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music
Park
Thu Aug 01 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Tue Aug 06 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Wed Aug 07 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State
Park
Fri Aug 09 - Boston, MA - MGM Music
Hall at Fenway
Tue Aug 13 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Wed Aug 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at Mann
Fri Aug 16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Sat Aug 17 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Thu Aug 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden**
Fri Nov 08 - Perth, Australia - Red Hill Auditorium
Sun Nov 10 - Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage
Tue Nov 12 - Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion
Fri Nov 15 - Adelaide, Australia - AEC Theatre
Sun Nov 17 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret
Court Arena
Tue Nov 19 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark
Arena
Thu Nov 21 - Wellington, New Zealand - TSB Arena
* Venue TBA
** Additional support TBA
Calgary native singer/songwriter/dancer Tate McRae
has become the artist to watch with over 6.7 billion career streams, over 945 million video views, a #1 Top 40 hit and multiple #1 dance hits. She's received countless accolades including nominations for two Billboard Music
Awards, an MTV VMA Award, a People's Choice Award, four iHeartRadio Music
Awards and nine JUNO Awards among others. She's been featured on Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood list, Billboard's 21 Under 21 list for the past three years along with Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2021 where she was the youngest musician on the list.
Her #1 RIAA certified 3x Platinum single "you broke me first" has amassed over 1.9 billion streams since its release in 2020. She's collaborated with various artists including Regard
& Troye Sivan
on their #1 dance hit "You," along with Khalid
on their track "working," Tiësto's "10:35
" and Jeremy Zucker
on her viral single "that way." Tate has toured the world and performed at various music festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Firefly, The Governor's Ball, Austin City Limits and more.
Last year, Tate released her highly anticipated debut album, i used to think i could fly which landed at #1 on Spotify's Global Top Albums Debut Chart, charted in the top 10 in multiple countries upon release and has garnered over 1.5 billion streams to date. Featuring RIAA certified Platinum single "she's all i wanna be" and certified Gold track "feel like s," the album showcased Tate at the top of her game with all-star writing collaborators and producers including Greg Kurstin, Finneas, Charlie Puth, Alexander
23, Blake
Slatkin, and more.
The stunning album received praise from the likes of Billboard who said "…Tate McRae steps into stardom on her long-awaited debut album" while GRAMMY.com stated, "…each track shows McRae is ready to be one of her generation's most raw-and-real superstars."