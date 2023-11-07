Sweet Honey In The Rock Celebrates 50th Anniversary November 17 With New Song And Tour Dates



This Auspicious Anniversary is golden. A look back on the band's rich past of dedication and social activism, as well as a celebration of good things to come. Join the jubilation by attending the band's virtual event: "Celebrating 50 Years; Happy Birthday to Sweet New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically acclaimed a cappella group and social justice champions, Sweet Honey in the Rock, proudly announce new single and tour dates in celebration of their 50th Anniversary.The band took its first steps in the early 70s when music addressing African American Social Concerns was on the rise, as members of the DC Black Repertory Theater Company in Washington. This philosophy was infused in the training and progressions of the D.C. BRTCo. Bernice Johnson Reagan, vocal director of the company, was asked to form an ensemble of men and women, the best singers in the theater company, to perform around the D.C. area. Sweet honey in the rock, in its original iteration, was an ensemble of 10, but subsequent rehearsals lead to four founding members: Mie Fredericks, Carol Maillard, Louise Robinson, and Bernice Johnson Reagan. The music that Bernice introduced to the group became their signature sound: a unique blend of contemporary a cappella and African/African American vocal traditions.Sweet Honey In The Rock is named after a popular song by Mamie Forehand of the late 1920s, "Honey in the Rock," which alludes to a line from the Book of Psalms. Under the suggestion of Carol Maillard, the band opted for the more colloquial name for the song: "Sweet Honey in the Rock." Dawning their new name and bearing a vocal tradition passed down through time immemorial, Sweet Honey in the Rock first took the stage on November 17th 1973, at the WC Handy Blues Festival at Howard University. Since then, Sweet Honey in The Rock has performed all over the world, building a large and faithful fan following (they are favorites of Michelle Obama, who invited them to perform at the White House in 2009), releasing over two dozen recordings, and garnering three GRAMMY nominations. The group has also been the subject of two PBS Television specials (including "Sweet Honey in the Rock: Raise Your Voice" by Emmy Award Winner Stanley Nelson).The current ensemble features vocalists Carol Maillard and Louise Robinson -- both original members of the group -- Nitanju Bolade Casel, Aisha Kahlil and Rochelle Rice; Romeir Mendez, bass, and Barbara Hunt, American Sign Language interpreter.The fifty years between now and then have been fraught with social unrest, racial tension, political scandal, but above all else: Change. What makes Sweet Honey in the Rock such a momentous ensemble isn't just the emotion evoked by their vocals, but the change incited by their voices. Through the years Sweet Honey has stood in solidarity with a wide array causes. From showing their support for the labor movement and WGA picket lines in Los Angeles to exposing the wrongful incarceration of black men alongside the Equal Justice Initiative in Mississippi, Sweet Honey in the Rock has been a consistent voice for the unheard. This celebration of 50 years encompasses not only the band's rich history of music and social activism, but also the group's equally bright future. One in which their music continues to enchant and inspire audiences new and old.Never one to rest on their laurels, Sweet Honey has spent this past year putting out new music and giving live performances. Retribution, the band's latest single, was released in June of this year. Sweet Honey In The Rock are already back in the studio working on their next project and putting the finishing touches on their latest single: "Tune for June." It will be released on November 17th, marking their 50th anniversary to the day. The single features the unique stylings and creativity of Aisha Kahlil, who wrote the spoken word, lyrics, and music.Sweet Honey in the Rock is also proud to announce that they are going to be working in collaboration with the Ted Kurland Booking Agency. They join the ranks of musical titans Pat Metheny, Arturo Sandoval, Wynton Marsalis, and many more as clients of the Kurland Agency.This Auspicious Anniversary is golden. A look back on the band's rich past of dedication and social activism, as well as a celebration of good things to come. Join the jubilation by attending the band's virtual event: "Celebrating 50 Years; Happy Birthday to Sweet Honey in the Rock," on November 17.



