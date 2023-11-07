|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" Retains #1 in World Singles Official Top 100 for Nov 4th, 2023
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
262 entries in 22 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
193 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
260 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
145 entries in 24 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
303 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
378 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
312 entries in 13 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
244 entries in 12 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
184 entries in 19 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
199 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1773 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1253 entries in 35 charts
Most read news of the week
Two Of Salt Lake City's Brightest Young Rock Acts - Acacia Ridge And Late Night Savior - Team Up On New Single "Background Noise" As Bands Head Out On Tour
LA's Gale Forces (Ft. Ex-Member Of Engine Kid, This White Light, Current Member Of Awolnation) Releasing New Full-Length LP 'Highlights Of Existence' On Nov 3rd
Universal Pictures & PixMob Announce Exclusive Concert Screening Events For Dreamworks Animation's "Trolls Band Together"
RAF Camora & Ski Aggu's 'Liebe Grusse' Captures #1 Spot on Germany's Top 40 Chart for Nov. 4th, 2023
Jewel Announces 2nd Annual #NotAloneChallenge Presented By Foundation Reserve, In Partnership With iHeartRadio