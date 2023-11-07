Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 07/11/2023

Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" Retains #1 in World Singles Official Top 100 for Nov 4th, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
262 entries in 22 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
193 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
260 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
145 entries in 24 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
303 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
378 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
312 entries in 13 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
244 entries in 12 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
184 entries in 19 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
199 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1773 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1253 entries in 35 charts
Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" Retains #1 in World Singles Official Top 100 for Nov 4th, 2023
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a stunning display of global appeal, Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" has ascended to the pinnacle of the World Singles Official Top 100, marking a significant moment in the celebrated artist's career. The chart, which is a comprehensive aggregation of sales data from 65 countries, showcases the most popular singles worldwide, and Swift's latest hit has clearly resonated across borders.

Following closely behind is Doja Cat's vibrant "Paint The Town Red," which has maintained a strong presence in the charts, reflecting the artist's growing international influence. Tate McRae's "Greedy" holds a respectable position, indicating a steady climb in popularity for the young artist.

Kenya Grace's "Strangers" and the collaboration between Casso, Raye, & D-Block Europe on "Prada" round out the top five, each track showcasing the diverse musical tastes that resonate on a global scale.

The chart also welcomes new entries, with Taylor Swift's "Is It Over Now" debuting impressively, signaling the enduring enthusiasm for her music among fans worldwide. Another fresh addition is "Now That We Don't Talk," also by Swift, further cementing her dominance in this week's rankings.


Notable movements include Dua Lipa's "Dance The Night," which continues to enjoy widespread acclaim, and Morgan Wallen's "Last Night," which has shown remarkable longevity in the charts.

The list also features a mix of genres and artists, from the hip-hop beats of Drake and Yeat's "IDGAF" to the Latin rhythms of Bad Bunny's "Monaco," reflecting the eclectic tastes of music lovers around the world.

In a surprising twist, seasonal favorites have re-emerged, with Michael Jackson's "Thriller" making a return to the charts, a testament to its timeless appeal, especially around the Halloween season.

The World Singles Official Top 100 is a testament to the power of music to transcend boundaries, with artists from various backgrounds and genres finding a place in the hearts of listeners worldwide. As the charts continue to evolve, they offer a snapshot of the dynamic and ever-changing landscape of international music tastes.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0097570 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048160552978516 secs