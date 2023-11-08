Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 08/11/2023

Michael Franti & Sara Agah Franti Onstage For The Rocker's Ball, Raising Dollars For Do It For The Love Foundation
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrating 10 years of "Hope, Healing & Music", the Do It For The Love Rocker's Ball returned on Thursday, November 2, 2023, raising over $500,000 to support clinical and community-based music therapy and granting wishes for live music experiences.

Held at the Hotel Nikko in San Francisco, the 5th Annual event was a "black tie-dye" affair and featured a performance by Michael Franti & Spearhead, a gala reception with a fun and raucous silent auction, a sit-down dinner and exciting live auction. Evening highlights included moving testimonials about the difference Do It For The Love has made in so many lives, and the awarding of the Hope & Steve Dezember Founder's Award. Inspired by Hope & Steve's story, the award recognizes a deserving individual who inspires good deeds in the world.

The Founder's Award was presented to 26-year old Logan Lay, a previous wish grant recipient. Logan has battled cancer for over 19 years and has become a Do it for the Love Ambassador, creating bracelets she sells to benefit the organization. The 200-plus guests and organizers stood and cheered as Logan made it to the stage to receive the award, and there was not a dry eye in the house.

"Logan's ability to rise up and give back in this way means so much to us because we know what a difficult journey this has been for her and her family," Michael Franti said. "She is an inspiration to us all."

"Do It For The Love is more than its mission statement - it's a movement, a belief that we all deserve to feel seen, especially in times of our greatest challenges. Michael and I were raised in families that taught us one of the purposes of life was to serve the greater good. This continues to be a driving value in our family," said Sara Agah Franti. "As a former registered nurse and Michael a musician, we have experienced first-hand how music can soothe us in painful times, help us celebrate beautiful moments, motivate us when it feels like we can't go any further, and bring people together through it all."

The 6th Annual Rocker's Ball will be held late 2024.
For more information, please visit doitforthelove.org.






