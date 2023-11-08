Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 08/11/2023

"Cruel Summer" By Taylor Swift Tops The Europe Official Top 100 Chart For Nov 4th

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
261 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
146 entries in 24 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
304 entries in 20 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
245 entries in 12 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
184 entries in 19 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
379 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
313 entries in 13 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
263 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
200 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1773 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1253 entries in 35 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a stunning display of chart dominance, Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" has clinched the number one spot on the Europe Official Top 100 this week, marking a significant milestone in the artist's career. The song, which has been a fan favorite since its release, showcases Swift's ability to blend catchy pop hooks with emotionally resonant lyrics, a formula that has proven irresistible to listeners across Europe.

Following closely behind is Inigo Quintero's "Si No Estas," which has held a strong presence in the top tier for five weeks, demonstrating the enduring appeal of Quintero's heartfelt melodies and lyrical depth. Tate McRae's "Greedy" has also made a notable impact, securing the third position with its infectious rhythm and bold vocal performance.

Kenya Grace's "Strangers" and the collaboration of Casso, Raye, and D-Block Europe on "Prada" round out the top five, each bringing a unique sound and style to the diverse European music landscape. Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" remains a strong contender, maintaining a spot in the top ten with its vibrant energy and Doja's unmistakable charisma.

New entries from Taylor Swift, including "Is It Over Now" and "Now That We Don't Talk," have made impressive debuts, indicating that Swift's latest creative endeavors continue to resonate with her expansive audience. Her song "Slut" also enters the chart, adding to her impressive tally of charting tracks.

The chart has seen a mix of genres and artists, with Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" making a leap into the top 20, and the hauntingly beautiful "I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves climbing to the 21st spot. The return of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" to the chart is a testament to the timeless nature of his music, especially as the Halloween season brings his iconic tunes back into the limelight.

Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" continues to captivate audiences, holding a strong position in the chart, while the Beatles' newly released "Now And Then" makes a nostalgic entry, reminding listeners of the band's everlasting influence on music history.

The Europe Official Top 100 chart reflects a vibrant tapestry of musical tastes and trends, with artists like Taylor Swift leading the charge with her latest hits. As the landscape of music continues to evolve, the chart serves as a barometer for the songs and artists that are defining the moment in Europe's rich and varied music scene.

