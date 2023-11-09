



Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BetterBrand - the company leading innovation in the $12 trillion refined carb space - announces that Anton Zaslavski, DJ, record producer, composer, and songwriter publicly known as Zedd, has joined its growing list of notable investors. The investment comes shortly after the Company closed its Series A funding round at a pre-money valuation of $170 million, whereby founder Aimee Yang set a record for the highest Series A valuation posted by a female founder in venture history.As a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winner, Zaslavski is one of the most sought after artists in the world. On top of his iconic albums Clarity and True Colors, and singles like " The Middle " and "Make You Say" with Maren Morris, Zaslavski has worked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Hailee Steinfeld, Shawn Mendes, amongst numerous others. This year alone, he headlined Outside Lands Music Festival, EDC Vegas, Ultra Miami & Europe."Health & Wellness is an ever-evolving passion of mine and through that journey I discovered 'The Better Bagel'," said Zaslavski. "It's a product I stand by and has been a game-changer as part of my high protein, low calorie diet. I'm thrilled to officially be involved with BetterBrand to help shine a light on their innovative yet compromise-free products.""Anton has been both impressive and inspiring to work with, and we're grateful to have him on this journey. As an already existing consumer, he has a deep understanding of the brand and product; knows how to provide an unparalleled customer experience; and is aligned with our mission of breaking barriers as a champion of hope, freedom, and joy," said Aimee Yang, CEO & Founder, BetterBrand.To commemorate Zedd and BetterBrand's partnership, the Company is releasing their first ever product collaboration: The Limited Edition Zedd x The Jalapeño Cheddar Better Bagel. Full of bold flavor from fresh jalapeños and vegan cheddar shreds, the product boasts the protein content of four eggs (26g), the carb content of one mango slice (8g net carbs), and the sugar content of one stalk of celery (<1g). The product will be available exclusively online at eatbetter.com beginning November 8th, 2023.Zaslavski joins an impressive roster of notable investors including actor Patrick Schwarzenegger Cruise Founder and CEO, Kyle Vogt; Venture Capitalist, Chris Hollod; Gaingel's MD Lorenzo Thione, Restaurateur Sean Thomas of Wendy's, actor Emmy Rossom, Entrepreneur and Investor Dorie Smith, amongst numerous others.The Company has attracted the attention of the investor community since its launch in 2021 due to its high growth, innovative "grain-changing" technology, large-scale market potential, and proven 800% year-over-year growth. BetterBrand's suite of products is available online at www.eatbetter.com, and on shelves in over 2,000 locations across the United States and United Kingdom, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Giant, Target, Thrive Market, The Fresh Market, Gelson's, Bristol Farms, Giant, Harmon's, Plum Market, FoxTrot, Shoprite, Fairway, and more. For more information, visit eatbetter.com and follow the brand on social @eatbetter.Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with " Clarity " after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on " Clarity " (which earned Zedd a 2014 GRAMMY "Best Dance Recording"), Hayley Williams on RIAA platinum-certified hit, " Stay The Night " (which racked up more than 1.3 billion streams ), and Selena Gomez on the platinum-certified track, "I Want You To Know," which spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart. He's also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single " Stay The Night " which has amassed over 6.3 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY® Award nomination, and with Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit The Middle," which earned Zedd is second #1 at Top 40 radio. Digitally, the song has over 4.7 billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three GRAMMY® nominations including "Record Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," and "Best Pop Duo or Group Performance." Last year, Zedd opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions and he was the official pregame DJ during player warmups at this year's NFL Super Bowl LVI. This year, he headlined Outside Lands Music Festival, Ultra Miami & Europe, and made his scripted acting debut in Muppets Mayhem on Disney+.



