Another Planet Entertainment Announces LCD Soundsystem New Year's Eve Shows - December 30 & 31

Another Planet Entertainment are pleased to announce LCD Soundsystem
- New Year's Eve 2023 - two shows set for Saturday, December 30 and Sunday, December 31 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. 2manydjs and Peaches
will support both nights. Pre-sale tickets go on-sale tomorrow, November 9 at 10 am PT with general on-sale following on Friday, November 10 at 10 am at https://billgrahamcivic.com/?swpquery=LCD%20Soundsystem.
LCD Soundsystem
emerged from New York City in July 2002 with James
Murphy's first recording as LCD and third release on his DFA label, "Losing My Edge." Keyboardist/vocalist Nancy Whang and drummer Pat Mahoney were recruited for live shows as the band released singles including "Movement
" and "Daft Punk Is Playing At My House," which would appear on its eponymous 2005 debut LP. Sound Of Silver, the second LCD Soundsystem
album, was released in 2007 and featured the singles "Someone Great" and "All My Friends." In 2010, the third LCD Soundsystem
album This Is Happening was released, featuring singles including "I Can Change
" and debuting in the US Top 10. On April 2, 2011, LCD Soundsystem
performed The Long Goodbye, a three-hour-plus farewell concert at a sold-out Madison Square
Garden, chronicled by both a live album of the same name and the feature film documentary Shut Up And Play The Hits. After four years of silence, LCD Soundsystem
released the new song "Christmas Will Break Your Heart" on December 24, 2015. The band returned to the stage shortly thereafter, headlining festivals and select dates throughout 2016. 2017 saw the release of the #1-charting fourth LCD album AMERICAN DREAM which featured the "Best Dance Recording" GRAMMY-winning "Tonite." In September
2022, LCD Soundsystem
released its first new song in five years, "new body rhumba," written for Noah Baumbach's feature film White Noise. LCD Soundsystem
is James
Murphy, Pat Mahoney, Nancy Whang, Al Doyle, Tyler Pope, Korey Richey, Nick Millhiser and Abi Echeverria.
Built in 1915 as part of the Panama-Pacific International Exposition, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium derives its name from the late impresario Bill Graham, who began the rock 'n roll movement in San Francisco in the 1960s. The historic building has hosted a multitude of significant cultural events, including the Democratic National
Convention in 1920, a speech from Martin
Luther King Jr. to the NAACP in 1956, and served as the Golden State
Warriors' home court from 1964 to 1966. President Barack Obama was a guest of the venue both in 2007 and 2012 for campaign speeches, and the Dalai Lama offered two days of teachings in 2007. As the exclusive promoter, Another Planet Entertainment manages the building with respect to its rich history and keeps the venue active with hundreds of concerts and special events. Past concerts include performances by the Grateful Dead, Elton John, Beastie Boys, Metallica, Swedish House Mafia, Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Janet
Jackson, Phish, Lady Gaga, Bob Dylan, Tool, Bruno Mars, Zedd, Juanes, Red Hot Chili
Peppers, Journey, Billie Eilish, Lizzo
and many more. billgrahamcivic.com.
Established in 2003, Another Planet Entertainment (APE) is the largest independent promoter in the U.S. and has produced and promoted thousands of events with artists as diverse as Radiohead, Neil Young, Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Tom Petty
& The Heartbreakers, Lizzo, Metallica, Bruno Mars, twenty one pilots, Bruce Springsteen, Mumford & Sons, Zedd, Paul McCartney, Florence + The Machine and Olivia
Rodrigo. Named Top Independent Promoter (U.S.) by Billboard Magazine in 2015 and 2016 and Top Independent Promoter (Worldwide) in 2017, APE is the exclusive promoter for the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, the Fox Theater in Oakland, the historic Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, The Independent and Castro Theatre in San Francisco and Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
at Harveys as well as co-promoter of Oxbow RiverStage in Downtown Napa. APE also operates private events division Another Planet Event Group and an artist management arm, Another Planet Entertainment Management, with a roster that includes two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Tycho. In addition, APE produces two award-winning festivals - Outside Lands (since 2008, ranked #4 on Billboard's Top 50 Festivals of 2022) in San Francisco and Life Is Beautiful (since 2013) in Downtown Las Vegas.
