RnB 09/11/2023

Kareen Lomax's New Single "Self Care" Out Today Via Music Is Fun
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kareen Lomax, the Atlanta-raised and LA-based Alternative R&B artist, is out today with "SELF CARE" on music is fun, Seeker Music Group's label imprint.

With an unmistakable, stop-in-your-tracks voice akin to the likes of Tracy Chapman and Nina Simone, Kareen's songs - including "SELF CARE" - let you in on the deepest truths of her life. On the poignant new single, Kareen muses on the importance of taking care of herself ("Off the internet I connect to my soul"), with vocals set to a reggae-tinged breakbeat produced by Daoud (Kehlani, Lizzo, SZA) that would feel at home on 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.'
"Self-care to me means putting everything I got on pause and loving myself for a moment. My go-to practices can log me out of my mind and ground me when life is life-ing. Journaling, so I have a place to put my thoughts, a walk in nature, and forgiving the past through music and reflection are some ways I show love to me. Grief and all that comes with loss really nudged me to take a deeper look inside and take action, to take care" says Kareen.

After moving to LA to pursue music, and at first being met with little success, Kareen was ready to throw in the towel when she was contacted by Diplo and Paul Woodford to feature on "Looking For Me", which was a Top 5 single in the UK with certified platinum sales and a #1 Dance Airplay chart position. She's since gained over one million monthly listeners on Spotify and has written songs for the likes of Maroon 5, Syd, PRETTYMUCH, Leon Bridges, Kavinsky.

"Kareen Lomax is an inspiration! She is a timeless songwriter and truly, a generational artist," said Evan Bogart, hit songwriter ("Halo," "SOS"), and CEO/Founder of Seeker Music. "We all feel so incredibly grateful that we get the opportunity to be in her corner and support this next chapter of her journey."






