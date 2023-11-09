|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Kareen Lomax's New Single "Self Care" Out Today Via Music Is Fun
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
287 entries in 28 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
203 entries in 15 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
256 entries in 12 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
179 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
174 entries in 25 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
321 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
201 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
186 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
274 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1776 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
390 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
951 entries in 23 charts
Most read news of the week
BlackSkin Motion Picture Soundtrack Elevates The Voice Of Critically-Acclaimed Drama On Police Violence
Two Of Salt Lake City's Brightest Young Rock Acts - Acacia Ridge And Late Night Savior - Team Up On New Single "Background Noise" As Bands Head Out On Tour
Universal Pictures & PixMob Announce Exclusive Concert Screening Events For Dreamworks Animation's "Trolls Band Together"
Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, George Michael, And Sheryl Crow Honored With Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Manchester's Paul Baird Releases New Album 'Peaceful Mind Level 5' With Help From Joe Lally & Andy McPherson
PBS And BYUtv To Premiere "Season Of Light: Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir" Featuring Disney And Broadway Star Lea Salonga And World-Renowned Actor Sir David Suchet
Amazon Music Soundtracks The Holiday Season With New Amazon Music Original Songs From Chloe, Stephen Sanchez, Jorja Smith, Meghan Trainor & Twice
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Sets A New Record By Surpassing 3.5 Million Units Sold Globally