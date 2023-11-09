Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 09/11/2023

Dolly Parton Hints At The Creative Approach Her Broadway Musical Employs To Bring Her Significant Life Story To The Theatrical Stage

Dolly Parton Hints At The Creative Approach Her Broadway Musical Employs To Bring Her Significant Life Story To The Theatrical Stage
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dolly Parton is revealing new details about her upcoming Broadway musical.
"I am working on my life story on Broadway," Parton shares in an ABC interview with Robin Roberts. "I'm hoping to be on Broadway in the spring of '25. I tried to do that years ago, and just before COVID, I had it almost ready to go. And then COVID hit and then Broadway kind of shut down."

After COVID shut the Broadway production down, Parton said she considered turning the musical into a biopic. Although she had a script ready for the film, she said she "just kept burning with that Broadway."

Now working with film producer Maria Schlatter to bring her "big story" to the stage, Parton is teasing the "clever" way the musical will be presented.
"It just touches on my past and the present, but the Porter Wagoner days and my childhood days, and my early days. And even trying to find the ways to get all the other stuff through characters and songs."

Last month, Beetlejuice alum Kerry Butler starred in a private reading of the upcoming musical, which Parton was heavily involved in.
"I've written all the songs and all the music, and I've chosen the music, what I didn't write, which is 90% of it, 95% of it," she added. "But then there's a few songs we chose, duets with Porter and I, things like that."

While no further casting and plans for the musical have been revealed, Parton went on to tell Roberts that she is looking forward to sharing the project with theatre audiences.
"It tells a good story," Parton said. "I think people are gonna enjoy the way we've done it."

While Dolly Parton fans will have to wait until 2025 to see her story on Broadway, they can hear more about her upcoming "Rockstar" album, her relaionship with Miley Cyrus, and more in her ABC interview special.

"Dolly Parton: From Rhinestones to Rock and Roll" is now streaming on Hulu. Her new album, "Rockstar," will be released on November 17. Watch a preview of the special below:






