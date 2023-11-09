Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 09/11/2023

New York Rocker Dmitry Wild Releases New Single 'Rock-N-Roll Is My Business'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York-based garage rock purveyor Dmitry Wild has released his new single 'Rock-n-Roll Is My Business' with 'Son of a Gun' as the B-side track, along with its new video. Both tracks are full of spunk and swagger.

Produced by Dmitry Wild, 'Rock-n-Roll is My Business' was mixed and mastered by Will Hensley (Coldplay, Travis, Dream Theater, Ben Folds, Shakira, My Morning Jacket, The Wombats). The title track was recorded by Andy Cass at Sleeper Cave Records in Western Mass, MA and 'Son of a Gun' was recorded by Byron Frayne.

'Rock-n-Roll Is My Business' was inspired by an experience Dmitry Wild had at a business convention. When asked the question "What is your business?", he understood he was at odds with the business people and other specialists attending the event, ultimately answering "Rock-n-Roll Is My Business'.

With a new saxophone arrangement and double speed chorus, this rendition of 'Rock-n-Roll Is My Business' differs remarkably from the original recorded long ago by the band Wizard Sex. Exuding confidence, he is accompanied by ever-present horns and funky, layered vocals while retaining the classic rock-n-roll figurehead framework.

As for the B-side, 'Son of a Gun' is a rock track that is full of swagger, the bright, eclectic music video reflecting the song's alluring "world is my oyster' mood.

Most recently, Dmitry Wild released the single 'New York Stones', a rock ballad dedicated to New York City, in July, following up his 2002 album 'Electric Souls', which presented a clever blend of 70's vintage rock, 80s synths, garage rock, bluesy swash and post-punk DIY ethos.

'Rock N Roll is My Business' is out now, available at all fine online music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, where Wild's catalogue can also be enjoyed.

Written by Dmitry Wild
Dmitry Wild - guitar, bass guitar, vocals
Tommy Love - drums
Justin Birk - saxophone
Garret Smelcer - keyboard on 'Son of a Gun'
Produced by Dmitry Wild
'Rock-n-Roll is My Business' recorded by Andy Cass at Sleeper Cave Records in Western Mass, MA
'Son of a Gun' recorded by Byron Frayne
Mixed and mastered by Will Hensley
Cover photography by Shannon Greer
'Son of a Gun' video by Drain Hope
Artist photos by Shannon Greer

LIVE DATES:
Nov 10 BROOKLYN - Freddy's Bar
Nov 11 HUDSON, NY - 969 Columbia Ave
Nov 16 NASHVILLE, TN - The Eight Room
Nov 18 NEW OREANS - The Bistreaux At Maison Dupuy
Nov 19 NEW OREANS - Always Cabaret and Theatre
Dev 21 ALBANY, NY - No Fun






