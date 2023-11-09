New York Rocker Dmitry Wild Releases New Single 'Rock-N-Roll Is My Business'





Produced by Dmitry Wild, 'Rock-n-Roll is My Business' was mixed and mastered by Will Hensley (Coldplay, Travis, Dream Theater, Ben Folds, Shakira, My Morning Jacket, The Wombats). The title track was recorded by Andy Cass at Sleeper Cave Records in Western Mass, MA and 'Son of a Gun' was recorded by Byron Frayne.'Rock-n-Roll Is My Business' was inspired by an experience Dmitry Wild had at a business convention. When asked the question "What is your business?", he understood he was at odds with the business people and other specialists attending the event, ultimately answering "Rock-n-Roll Is My Business'.With a new saxophone arrangement and double speed chorus, this rendition of 'Rock-n-Roll Is My Business' differs remarkably from the original recorded long ago by the band Wizard Sex. Exuding confidence, he is accompanied by ever-present horns and funky, layered vocals while retaining the classic rock-n-roll figurehead framework.As for the B-side, 'Son of a Gun' is a rock track that is full of swagger, the bright, eclectic music video reflecting the song's alluring "world is my oyster' mood.Most recently, Dmitry Wild released the single 'New York Stones', a rock ballad dedicated to New York City, in July, following up his 2002 album 'Electric Souls', which presented a clever blend of 70's vintage rock, 80s synths, garage rock, bluesy swash and post-punk DIY ethos.'Rock N Roll is My Business' is out now, available at all fine online music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, where Wild's catalogue can also be enjoyed.Written by Dmitry WildDmitry Wild - guitar, bass guitar, vocalsTommy Love - drumsJustin Birk - saxophoneGarret Smelcer - keyboard on 'Son of a Gun'Produced by Dmitry Wild'Rock-n-Roll is My Business' recorded by Andy Cass at Sleeper Cave Records in Western Mass, MA'Son of a Gun' recorded by Byron FrayneMixed and mastered by Will HensleyCover photography by Shannon Greer'Son of a Gun' video by Drain HopeArtist photos by Shannon GreerLIVE DATES:Nov 10 BROOKLYN - Freddy's BarNov 11 HUDSON, NY - 969 Columbia AveNov 16 NASHVILLE, TN - The Eight RoomNov 18 NEW OREANS - The Bistreaux At Maison DupuyNov 19 NEW OREANS - Always Cabaret and TheatreDev 21 ALBANY, NY - No Fun




