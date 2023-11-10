Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 10/11/2023

Cardi B & Patti LaBelle Team Up To Create New Holiday Traditions In Multi-Video Campaign

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) today announced that Whipshots®, the innovative vodka-infused whipped cream, and Patti's Good Life, Patti Labelle's food and lifestyle brand, are releasing a multi-video social campaign just in time for the holiday season. Beginning November 9th, music industry icons and Grammy-winning® artists Cardi B and LaBelle will join forces to introduce a new tradition for every table combining their legendary desserts and boozy whipped cream for a festive treat that's guaranteed to boost holiday spirits.

"Whipshots and Patti's Good Life embody the spirit of celebration, and we are thrilled to witness the harmony that Cardi B and Patti LaBelle are creating at their own holiday tables," says David Dreyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Starco Brands. "Bringing these two icons, and their amazing products, together just makes sense, especially during the holiday season. Two Grammy Award winners, one new holiday tradition."

The campaign launches with a teaser video followed by seven individual sitcom-style episodes showcasing Cardi and Patti's creative dessert combinations and festive family traditions released throughout the holiday season. From limited-edition Peppermint and Pumpkin to Vanilla and Caramel, Cardi B and Patti will take viewers into the kitchen as they combine the various flavors of Whipshots with Patti's Good Life pies and sweets to create the perfect after-dinner pairing. Whipshots and Patti's Good Life products are both available to purchase at Walmart.

"Everyone's favorite auntie and favorite niece have teamed up for some holiday cheer, and we know that people are going to love the two of the them together," says Patti's Good Life co-founder and owner, Zuri Edwards.

Whipshots burst onto the market in December 2021 and has since surpassed four million cans sold in under two years of retail availability, exceeding all internal projections. In addition to its two limited-edition flavors, Pumpkin and Peppermint, the Whipshots lineup includes Vanilla, Mocha and Caramel, has 10% Alc./Vol, and does not require refrigeration. Whipshots is available in select national retail locations, as well as online nationwide on whipshots.com.

Starco Brands is a disruptive and scaling company that prides itself on only creating behavior-changing products and technologies. Together with its retail partners, Starco Brands is making Whipshots easily accessible to consumers nationwide. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.






