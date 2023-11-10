Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Taylor Swift Releases An Acoustic Rendition Of 'SLUT!' As Part Of The New Deluxe Edition For '1989 (Taylor's Version)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swfit has released a new, acoustic version of "'SLUT!'" from "1989 (Taylor''s Version)." The new acoustic track comes with a deluxe edition of the album, only available on her website. It features all 23 songs from the standard released, plus Bad Blood (ft. Kendrick Lamar)(Taylor's Version) and "Slut!" (Acoustic Version) (Taylor's Version).

The album includes all 16 songs from the original deluxe album and five new songs "From the Vault." There are no collaborations on "Taylor's Version" of "1989," sticking with the original album's outline.

Swift worked on the new vault tracks with Jack Antonoff, who she recently was working with in a recording studio. They celebrated their 2019 "Lover" song, "Cruel Summer," going #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. On the original album, Antonoff produced "Out of the Woods", "I Wish You Would", and "You Are in Love".

Swift has previously released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which will be released on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version will include five bonus tracks.

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Most recently, Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in July. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red."

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021 and featured collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban.

Swift won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2021 for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.






