RnB 10/11/2023

Neo-Soul Singer/Songwriter Glenn Lewis Has Launched His Holiday Collection, Titled 'This Christmas With Glenn Lewis'

Neo-Soul Singer/Songwriter Glenn Lewis Has Launched His Holiday Collection, Titled 'This Christmas With Glenn Lewis'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-nominated and Juno-Award winning neo-soul artist Glenn Lewis, releases This Christmas with Glenn Lewis, out today via Universal Music
The two-pack offers a fresh, sultry take on the holiday classics, "The Christmas Song" and "I'll Be Home For Christmas", with official pseudo videos to be released November 10.

Glenn pays homage to Nat King Cole with his smooth vocals and nostalgic piano jingles with a fresh take of "The Christmas Song," while delivering an upbeat, R&B-infused take on Bing Crosby's staple, "I'll Be Home For Christmas." On the feeling of the holiday season Glenn says, "The Holidays are just a reason to do what we should all year 'round...give love!"

With the new collection of holiday music, Glenn celebrates the season and takes the stage joining Christmas With The Clemons December 6th at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, with proceeds supporting marginalized and racialized youth in the community through the gift of education. Fans can also catch Glenn on stage at Toronto's Soul Music Festival later this month, November 19th.


Upcoming Shows:
Nov. 19 | Toronto's Soul Music Festival @ REBEL | Toronto, ON
Dec. 6 | Christmas with the Clemons @ Roy Thompson Hall | Toronto, ON

GRAMMY-nominated and Juno Award-winning renowned Canadian neo-soul artist, Glenn Lewis embarked on his musical journey in the late 1990s. The Toronto native released his debut single, "The Thing To Do" in 1997, marking the beginning of his rise to prominence in music. His hit single "Don't You Forget It" was released in the early 2000s, which catapulted Glenn into the spotlight, earning him a Juno Award for Best R&B/Soul Recording and the SOCAN International Achievement Award - a track that amassed chart-topping success, peaking at #4 on Billboard charts.

In 2002, Glenn debuted "Fall Again", as part of the Maid in Manhattan movie soundtrack starring Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes, where he also made an appearance in the film. Throughout his career, Glenn collaborated with notable artists including Kardinal Offishall, who featured on the title-track of his sophomore album Back For More and Stanley Clarke's GRAMMY nominated track "Where Is The Love".

Today, Glenn continues to be celebrated for his soulful voice, compelling lyrics, and contributions to R&B and neo-soul. His work has left a prominent footprint in the music industry, and he remains a respected figure worldwide. Glenn finished 2023 by sharing his rendition of two holiday classics "The Christmas Song" and "'l'll Be Home For Christmas." More to come in 2024!






