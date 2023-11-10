Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/11/2023

'Forever And More' Is The Latest Single To Be Taken From Rick Astley's 9th Studio Album 'Are We There Yet?'

Hot Songs Around The World

Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
271 entries in 22 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
280 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
167 entries in 24 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
176 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
200 entries in 15 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
254 entries in 12 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
317 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
200 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1774 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
388 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
948 entries in 23 charts
'Forever And More' Is The Latest Single To Be Taken From Rick Astley's 9th Studio Album 'Are We There Yet?'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rick A﻿stley has shared his new video for 'Forever and More' from Actor/Writer/Director Simon Pegg.
The third single to be taken from Rick's acclaimed new album, 'Are We There Yet?', 'Forever and More' is an instant pop classic; a reflection of Rick's soul influences of Bill Withers, Al Green, and Marvin Gaye, with the vibrant live instrumentation of the Muscle Shoals R&B scene and a touch of yearning heartland rock. 'Forever And More' is about someone special leaving your life because you did not make the effort and too late appreciating how amazing the person was.

Rick sent the track to Simon after learning he was a fan, with Simon then taking on both writing and directing duties. The video, produced with Ridley Scott Associates production company Black Dog Films, also saw Simon enlist the help of his Mission: Impossible crew.

Capturing the upbeat tempo of 'Forever and More' the tongue-in-cheek video sees Rick and his band righting wrongs with the power of music. Their vigilante music heroism inspiring dancing in the streets…and something a little more out of this world.

"I had a blast shooting the video for 'Forever and More' for Rick Astley. It was my first time directing on this scale and it was made all more enjoyable by Rick and the band, who were so much fun and by my amazing crew, which was comprised largely of my Mission: Impossible family, along with a wonderful group of can-do professionals all working at the top of their game." Simon Pegg.

"We had so much fun making the video! With such amazing people!! It is truly thanks to Simon Pegg who brought all the positive vibes with great storytelling and as a director made me feel so comfortable to just relax and have fun on the shoot. I can't thank him enough for agreeing to take on this adventure with me and the band"- Rick Astley.

The single release comes a week after Rick's sold out shows at Royal Albert Hall, and after a summer in which Rick has won over a whole new generation following an unforgettable debut at Glastonbury: first with a show-stealing, party-starting Saturday morning set full of his biggest hits, and then by fronting Blossoms for a set of classic songs by The Smiths.

Rick will hit the road again early in 2024 for a major UK and Ireland arena tour featuring an array of special guests: Belinda Carlisle (all 2024 dates from Nottingham to Manchester), The Lottery Winners (all 2024 shows except Belfast and Dublin), The Feeling (both Royal Albert Hall shows) and Scouting For Girls (Belfast and Dublin only).

Rick Astley 2024 Tour Dates:
Thursday 22 February Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Friday 23 February Newcastle, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)
Saturday 24 February Leeds, First Direct Arena
Monday 26 February Cardiff, International Arena (SOLD OUT)
Tuesday 27 February Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Thursday 29 February Bournemouth, International Centre (SOLD OUT)
Friday 01 March Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Saturday 02 March Manchester, AO Arena
Monday 04 March Belfast, The SSE Arena
Tuesday 05 March Dublin, 3Arena
Thursday 07 March Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena (ADDED DATE)






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0095439 secs // 4 () queries in 0.005239725112915 secs