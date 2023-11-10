'Forever And More' Is The Latest Single To Be Taken From Rick Astley's 9th Studio Album 'Are We There Yet?'



The third single to be taken from Rick's acclaimed new album, 'Are We There Yet?', 'Forever and More' is an instant pop classic; a reflection of Rick's soul influences of Bill Withers, Al Green, and Marvin Gaye, with the vibrant live instrumentation of the Muscle Shoals R&B scene and a touch of yearning heartland rock. 'Forever And More' is about someone special leaving your life because you did not make the effort and too late appreciating how amazing the person was.



Rick sent the track to



Capturing the upbeat tempo of 'Forever and More' the tongue-in-cheek video sees Rick and his band righting wrongs with the power of music. Their vigilante music heroism inspiring dancing in the streets…and something a little more out of this world.



"I had a blast shooting the video for 'Forever and More' for Rick Astley. It was my first time directing on this scale and it was made all more enjoyable by Rick and the band, who were so much fun and by my amazing crew, which was comprised largely of my Mission: Impossible family, along with a wonderful group of can-do professionals all working at the top of their game."



"We had so much fun making the video! With such amazing people!! It is truly thanks to



The single release comes a week after Rick's sold out shows at Royal Albert Hall, and after a summer in which Rick has won over a whole new generation following an unforgettable debut at Glastonbury: first with a show-stealing, party-starting Saturday morning set full of his biggest hits, and then by fronting Blossoms for a set of classic songs by The Smiths.



Rick will hit the road again early in 2024 for a major UK and Ireland arena tour featuring an array of special guests:







Friday 23 February Newcastle, Utilita

Saturday 24 February Leeds, First Direct Arena

Monday 26 February Cardiff, International

Tuesday 27 February Glasgow, OVO Hydro



Friday 01 March Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Saturday 02 March Manchester, AO Arena

Monday 04 March Belfast, The SSE Arena

Tuesday 05 March Dublin, 3Arena

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rick A﻿stley has shared his new video for 'Forever and More' from Actor/Writer/Director Simon Pegg.The third single to be taken from Rick's acclaimed new album, 'Are We There Yet?', 'Forever and More' is an instant pop classic; a reflection of Rick's soul influences of Bill Withers, Al Green, and Marvin Gaye, with the vibrant live instrumentation of the Muscle Shoals R&B scene and a touch of yearning heartland rock. 'Forever And More' is about someone special leaving your life because you did not make the effort and too late appreciating how amazing the person was.Rick sent the track to Simon after learning he was a fan, with Simon then taking on both writing and directing duties. The video, produced with Ridley Scott Associates production company Black Dog Films, also saw Simon enlist the help of his Mission: Impossible crew.Capturing the upbeat tempo of 'Forever and More' the tongue-in-cheek video sees Rick and his band righting wrongs with the power of music. Their vigilante music heroism inspiring dancing in the streets…and something a little more out of this world."I had a blast shooting the video for 'Forever and More' for Rick Astley. It was my first time directing on this scale and it was made all more enjoyable by Rick and the band, who were so much fun and by my amazing crew, which was comprised largely of my Mission: Impossible family, along with a wonderful group of can-do professionals all working at the top of their game." Simon Pegg."We had so much fun making the video! With such amazing people!! It is truly thanks to Simon Pegg who brought all the positive vibes with great storytelling and as a director made me feel so comfortable to just relax and have fun on the shoot. I can't thank him enough for agreeing to take on this adventure with me and the band"- Rick Astley.The single release comes a week after Rick's sold out shows at Royal Albert Hall, and after a summer in which Rick has won over a whole new generation following an unforgettable debut at Glastonbury: first with a show-stealing, party-starting Saturday morning set full of his biggest hits, and then by fronting Blossoms for a set of classic songs by The Smiths.Rick will hit the road again early in 2024 for a major UK and Ireland arena tour featuring an array of special guests: Belinda Carlisle (all 2024 dates from Nottingham to Manchester), The Lottery Winners (all 2024 shows except Belfast and Dublin), The Feeling (both Royal Albert Hall shows) and Scouting For Girls (Belfast and Dublin only). Rick Astley 2024 Tour Dates: Thursday 22 February Nottingham, Motorpoint ArenaFriday 23 February Newcastle, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)Saturday 24 February Leeds, First Direct ArenaMonday 26 February Cardiff, International Arena (SOLD OUT)Tuesday 27 February Glasgow, OVO Hydro Thursday 29 February Bournemouth, International Centre (SOLD OUT)Friday 01 March Birmingham, Resorts World ArenaSaturday 02 March Manchester, AO ArenaMonday 04 March Belfast, The SSE ArenaTuesday 05 March Dublin, 3Arena Thursday 07 March Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena (ADDED DATE)



