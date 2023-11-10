Sierra Ferrell Announces Headline Tour For Spring 2024





*w/ Zach Bryan New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of selling out every one of her live shows this past year, Sierra Ferrell has just announced an initial run of more than 20 U.S. tour dates for spring 2024. Before joining Zach Bryan at a series of arenas and stadiums next summer, Ferrell will headline Nashville's Ryman Auditorium with special guest Nikki Lane, LA's Fonda Theatre, two nights at Chicago's Thalia Hall, DC's 9:30 Club and dozens of other cities from March 1 through May 22, with additional stops to be revealed soon. Each night of the Shoot For The Moon Tour will feature brand new music from Nashville's "rising star" (Rolling Stone), in support of the unannounced but highly-anticipated followup to her debut album, 2021's Long Time Coming.Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, November 14, ahead of the general onsale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, November 17. Fans can sign up for early access beginning today at 10 a.m. PST, by visiting sierraferrellmusic.com/tourIn recent weeks, with the release of scorching new single "Fox Hunt," Sierra Ferrell has continued to prove that "she is, without a doubt, one the most exciting country musicians in all of America" (Paste). Since the release of Long Time Coming, Ferrell won Emerging Artist of The Year at the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards, and was nominated for Artist of The Year this fall. In addition to selling out every headline performance in 2023, she played festivals including Bonnaroo, Newport Folk and Stagecoach, and has shared stages with the likes of Lana Del Rey, The Avett Brothers and Nathaniel Rateliff. "Fox Hunt" previews the enthralling live set she will bring all across the country in the coming months — as Billboard praises, "The instrumentation and Ferrell's voice display a masterful musicianship that can veer on the edge of untamed, while maintaining exquisite control."Listen to "Fox Hunt," out now via Rounder Records, and watch the music video below:Following a streak of collaborations with Zach Bryan, Diplo, Margo Price and more, Sierra Ferrell will also have a new song in the soundtrack of upcoming film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, out November 17. Before then she will return to Nashville's Grand Ole Opry and will celebrate Gram Parsons at LA's GRAMMY Museum.While she has now become one of Nashville's most-wanted musicians, whose viral ascent has brought her to much larger stages and screens, "Ferrell built her act not from the comfort of a bedroom but in freight-train boxcars," explains The New Yorker, "and by playing on the streets as a romantic musical vagabond." From growing up in small-town West Virginia to singing Shania Twain covers at seven years old in a dead-end bar, to joining a traveling pack of homeless musicians and busking on the streets of New Orleans and Seattle, Sierra Ferrell brings her signature sense of eclecticism to every venue, truckstop or alleyway she plays, driven by the constant desire to expand her audience's capacity for wonder. Find Sierra Ferrell's full list of newly announced tour dates below, and at sierraferrellmusic.com/tour Sierra Ferrell Tour Dates:11/10 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry11/15 - Los Angeles, CA - GRAMMY Museum12/30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*3/1 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom3/2 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral3/3 - Steamboat Springs, CO - WinterWonderGrass Colorado3/4 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen3/7 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre3/8 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield3/9 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound At Del Mar3/10 - Santa Barbara, CA - Campbell Hall3/20 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium^4/4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre4/6 - Olympic Valley, CA - WinterWonderGrass Tahoe4/9-4/12 - Puerto Aventuras, QR - The Avett Brothers At The Beach4/17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman4/18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre4/19 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live4/20-4/21 - Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn4/23 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall4/24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall4/26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue4/27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater4/28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant5/9 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern5/10 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall5/11 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz5/12 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte5/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer5/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club6/4 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena*6/7 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*6/8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*6/14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High*6/15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High*7/26-7/28 - Floyd, VA - Floydfest^w/ Nikki Lane*w/ Zach Bryan



