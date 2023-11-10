Heavy-Lidded 90's R&B For Everyone Who Is Just "So Tired" - New Britti Single Out Now





Once Upon A Time New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Britti releases "So Tired", the latest preview of her debut album Hello, I'm Britti. (out Feb 2 on Easy Eye Sound - pre-order now). Produced and co-written by Dan Auerbach - lead singer of The Black Keys, founder of Easy Eye Sound, and the GRAMMY-winning producer behind celebrated releases from Yola, Marcus King, Lana Del Rey, Valerie June, Dr. John and many more - "So Tired" is an ode to fresh starts in the face of heartbreak.The new video for the track finds Britti hazily moving through her everyday, swaying to the track's heavy-lidded 90's R&B, until the bridge when she claims center stage - and her own narrative. Watch the "So Tired" video here, directed by Ford Fairchild (Yola, Maggie Rose): https://youtu.be/9FvxZYs6wz4Pairing shimmering country pop (much like childhood favorite Dolly Parton) and breathy purrs (a la the legendary Sade) with full-on bellows alongside sumptuous horns paying homage to her New Orleans home, Hello, I'm Britti. is the perfect introduction to the incredibly dynamic and previously undiscovered new artist.In addition to Auerbach himself, a remarkable group of first-call players uplift Britti's formidable voice, including percussionist Nick Movshon (Amy Winehouse, Wu Tang Clan), Jay Bellerose (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Sharon Van Etten), guitarist Tom Bukovac (Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks), and keyboard wizard Mike Rojas (Yola, Miranda Lambert), among others.Check out lead single, "Nothing Compares To You", the stunning Sade-meets-second-line groover that KCRW deemed "hypnotic, sultry, spare, and perfectly punctuated by the horn section" in their best songs of the week column.Hello, I'm Britti. Tracklist:So TiredStill GoneNothing Compares To YouBack Where We BelongKeep Running Silly BoyLullabyThere Ain't NothingReach OutSave MeOnce Upon A Time



