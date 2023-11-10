Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 10/11/2023

The 57th CMA Awards 2023: The Complete List Of Winners

The 57th CMA Awards 2023: The Complete List Of Winners
NASHVILLE, TN. (Top40 Charts) The 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards celebrated the outstanding talents in the country music industry during tonight's ceremony at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, who previously hosted the show together last year, reunited for hosting duties.
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen entered the night with multiple nominations.

The event showcased performances from Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, the Zac Brown Band, and many other renowned artists.

See the full list of the 57th CMA Award winners below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR: "Fast Car" - Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
SONG OF THE YEAR: "Fast Car" - Luke Combs; Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR: Brothers Osborne
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR: "wait in the truck" - HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR: Jenee Fleenor
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: "wait in the truck" - HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Director: Justin Clough
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Jelly Roll







