The 57th CMA Awards 2023: The Complete List Of Winners

NASHVILLE, TN. (Top40 Charts) The 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards celebrated the outstanding talents in the country music industry during tonight's ceremony at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, who previously hosted the show together last year, reunited for hosting duties.Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen entered the night with multiple nominations.The event showcased performances from Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, the Zac Brown Band, and many other renowned artists.See the full list of the 57th CMA Award winners below:ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Lainey WilsonSINGLE OF THE YEAR: " Fast Car " - Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip MatthewsALBUM OF THE YEAR: Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay JoyceSONG OF THE YEAR: " Fast Car " - Luke Combs; Songwriter: Tracy ChapmanFEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Lainey WilsonMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Chris StapletonVOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Old DominionVOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR: Brothers OsborneMUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR: "wait in the truck" - HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek WellsMUSICIAN OF THE YEAR: Jenee FleenorMUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: "wait in the truck" - HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Director: Justin CloughNEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Jelly Roll



