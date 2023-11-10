Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Taylor Swift Dominates USA Singles Top 40 Chart with "Is It Over Now" Leading the Pack on November 11, 2023
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The USA Singles Top 40 chart for November 11, 2023, showcases a remarkable dominance by Taylor Swift, with her latest hit "Is It Over Now" claiming the top spot. This new entry has swiftly captured the hearts of fans, marking a significant moment in Swift's already illustrious career.

Following closely in second place is another of Swift's creations, "Now That We Don't Talk," also a new entry, demonstrating her unparalleled ability to resonate with a wide audience. The third position is held by yet another new entry from Swift, titled "Slut," further cementing her status as a chart-topping artist.

Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red," previously reigning at number one, has now slipped to the fourth position. This song has enjoyed a successful run, being on the chart for 13 weeks and accumulating a total of 260 chart entries.

Taylor Swift continues her chart dominance with "Say Don't Go," debuting at number five. This new entry adds to the list of Swift's songs that have made a significant impact this week.

"Cruel Summer," another masterpiece from Taylor Swift, holds the sixth position. Having been on the chart for an impressive 30 weeks, it has gathered a total of 303 chart entries, showcasing its enduring popularity.


Swift's "Bad Blood" makes a re-entry at number seven, proving the lasting appeal of her music. This song has been on the chart for 18 weeks, amassing a total of 198 chart entries.

SZA's "Snooze" has moved down to the eighth position from its previous third spot. This song has been a part of the chart for 17 weeks, with a total of 114 chart entries.

Taylor Swift makes another appearance with "Style," re-entering at number nine. This song has been on the chart for 18 weeks, with a total of 239 chart entries.

Rounding out the top ten is Swift's "Suburban Legends," another new entry, further showcasing her dominance on this week's chart.

Other notable entries include Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves' "I Remember Everything" at number 11 and Tate McRae's "Greedy" at number 12. Bad Bunny's "Monaco" and "Nadie Sabe" hold the 13th and 15th spots, respectively, while Luke Combs' "Fast Car" is at number 14.

Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" is at number 16, followed by Mitski's "My Love Mine All Mine" at 17. Tyla's "Water" and Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" make appearances at numbers 18 and 19, respectively.

Olivia Rodrigo's "Bad Idea Right?" is at number 20, followed by Drake & Yeat's "IDGAF" at 21. Bad Bunny's "Mr. October" is at number 22, with Lil Durk & J. Cole's "All My Life" at 23.

Dua Lipa's "Dance The Night" holds the 24th position, followed by Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" at 25. Drake & J Cole's "First Person Shooter" is at number 26, with Lainey Wilson's "Watermelon Moonshine" at 27.

Drake's "Daylight" and Olivia Rodrigo's "Get Him Back" are at numbers 28 and 29, respectively. Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" is at number 30, followed by Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" at 31.

The chart reflects a diverse range of musical styles and artists, with Taylor Swift's multiple entries highlighting her significant influence in the current music scene.






