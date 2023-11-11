Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 11/11/2023

Taylor Swift Ties With Barbra Streisand For Grammys Record!

Hot Songs Around The World

Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
380 entries in 27 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
263 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
313 entries in 13 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
246 entries in 12 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
306 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
186 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
148 entries in 24 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
264 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
200 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1773 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1253 entries in 35 charts
Taylor Swift Ties With Barbra Streisand For Grammys Record!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift has now tied with Barbra Streisand for a big record at the GRAMMYs! The two music industry powerhouses are now the only female artists in history to receive six Album of the Year nominations at the GRAMMYs.

Swift received six nominations today, including Album of the Year for "Midnights." Her hit single "Anti-Hero" was nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Pop Solo Performance. "Midnights" also received a Best Pop Vocal Album nomination. Her "Karma" remix with Ice Spice was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Throughout her career, Streisand has been nominated for 43 GRAMMY Awards, winning eight. Her Album of the Year nominations include "The Barbra Streisand Album," "People," "My Name Is Barbra," "Color Me Barbra," "Guilty," and "The Broadway Album."

Streisand has only won the award once, for "The Barbra Streisand Album," whereas Swift has won it three times, for "Fearless," "1989," and "folklore." Her other albums to receive the nomination include "Red" and "evermore."

The "Eras Tour" performer ties with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon for most wins in the category.

Kimberly Akimbo, Sweeney Todd, Some Like It Hot, and more were nominated for Best Musical Theater Album at the 2024 GRAMMYs.

Miley Cyrus, Brandy Clark, Olivia Rodrigo, and more were also nominated for GRAMMYs this year.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.5460391 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0051500797271729 secs