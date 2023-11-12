"The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards," Hosted By Kevin Frazier And Nischelle Turner, Rescheduled For Friday, Dec. 15 On CBS





Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress Susan Lucci, who was previously announced, will receive her Lifetime Achievement Honors at the gala awards ceremony. The nominations were announced in April and can be found here.



"We are pleased to set this new date with CBS for the Daytime Emmys to celebrate our golden anniversary," said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS, adding, "We know the loyal fans of daytime television have waited patiently to properly honor and recognize all of the deserving nominees and we look forward to the celebration we have all been waiting for."



The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the



THE 50TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and CBS announce that THE 50TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY(R) AWARDS has been rescheduled to be broadcast LIVE Friday, Dec. 15 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*. This year marks the 17th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network. ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the ceremony, set to take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress Susan Lucci, who was previously announced, will receive her Lifetime Achievement Honors at the gala awards ceremony. The nominations were announced in April and can be found here."We are pleased to set this new date with CBS for the Daytime Emmys to celebrate our golden anniversary," said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS, adding, "We know the loyal fans of daytime television have waited patiently to properly honor and recognize all of the deserving nominees and we look forward to the celebration we have all been waiting for."The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children's programming, 2022 marked the first annual Children's & Family Emmy(R) Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony. All awards are judged by a pool of peer professionals from across the television industry.THE 50TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.



