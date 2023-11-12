Dandy Warhols & Slowdive Legends Team Up On Pete International Airport 'Tic Tac' Ft. Rachel Goswell; 7" Vinyl Is Out November 24, 2023





'Tic Tac' video directed by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Portland-based Pete International Airport presents the video for 'Tic Tac' featuring Slowdive goddess Rachel Goswell, directed by Francesca Bonci. A few weeks ago, they released their 2-track 'Tic Tac' 7" vinyl version via Little Cloud Records, pressed on translucent yellow vinyl, with the B-side featuring a remix by yet another music icon - Anton Newcombe of The Brian Jonestown Massacre.Pete International Airport is the brainchild of guitarist Peter G. Holmström of The Dandy Warhols. Named after one of their songs, this eclectic project builds immersive soundscapes that are also classic, catchy songs. Holmström has an uncanny ability to curate, with a penchant for dropping collaborators into challenging creative spaces-both virtual and actual-then letting them duke it out.'Tic Tac' originally featured on Pete International Airport's recently released third album 'It Felt Like The End of the World' - a meticulously crafted psychedelic rock journey into the dark heart of electronica, released just ahead of the 7" vinyl edition."I co-wrote 'Tic Tac'. I bought his last album and I really liked it. Peter Holmström has different singers on each song and co-writes with everybody, which I think is a really interesting way to work. Obviously, Pete is a guitarist, first and foremost, and a very good one. He sent me music for 'Tic Tac, and it's actually changed a lot. It was a lot more guitar-y, the original musical piece that he sent me, and it got really stripped down and changed," says Rachel Goswell."I think he sent me that in 2020. That was a COVID lockdown year and I had a lot of stuff going on. It took me I think nearly about a year to actually get around to sitting down properly and writing it. I kept procrastinating about doing it and then once I'd done it, I was really pleased with it. But I think as a record, there's some great songs on it. I didn't know who else had written with him on this record, I was just really happy to be a part of it. It is quite a broad spectrum musically, and quite eclectic."This album features numerous other guests, including Alexander Hackett (Pang Attack) Lisa Elle (Dark Horses), Dion Lunadon (A Place To Bury Strangers, The D4), and Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson on 12-string bass, each tangling with PIA's usual coterie of musical foils with songs merging into Holmström's hyper-stylized world of symbols, themes and archetypes.Mixed by Jeremy Sherrer at Spooky Electric Co. (Modest Mouse, The Shins, The Dandy Warhols), it was mastered by Dave Coley at Elysian Mastering.'It Felt Like The End of the World' can be found everywhere digitally, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where it is available as a Deluxe double-album in a gatefold sleeve, pressed on transparent vinyl with an orange blob or on transparent vinyl with a purple blob.As of November 24, the 'Tic Tac' 7" will be available on vinyl exclusively via Pete International Airport's Bandcamp and The Dandy Warhols. The digital version is currently available on these same two sites. Music written by Peter G. HolmströmVocals and lyrics by Rachel Goswell (Slowdive, Mojave 3)Remix by Anton Newcombe (The Brian Jonestown Massacre)Mixed by Jeremy Sherrer at Spooky Electric Co.Mastered by Dave Coley at Elysian MasteringAlbum art by Francesca Bonci'Tic Tac' video directed by Francesca Bonci



