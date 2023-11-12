So Cal Power-Pop/Punk Band Odd Robot Releases New Album 'Deathmates'





Featuring 17 tracks of power pop-punk goodness that have become the staple of the Odd Robot sound, including the singles "Lost Inside Yr Ocean" and "Anti-Revoution" (feat. guest vocals from Poli van Dam, formerly of The Bombpops).



Order the 12" vinyl now. Pressed on limited Spearmint Green and Crystal vinyl. Grab it fast, limited quantities and it's already 2/3 SOLD OUT. They're moving fast… and may not last the weekend. Order one now before they're gone.



Track Listing:

Salty Attitudes

Credit

Anti-Revolution

Lost Inside Yr Ocean

Youre a Fucking Nightmare

Secondhand Noose

Lets Start This Over

Temporary Bachelor Does Mundane Things

Fake Warm Fuzzies are Still Warm Fuzzies

Snakes Snakes

Tomb With a View

California Emptiness

Piss Drunk on a Lonely Sunday

Take a Look at Yourself Sinner

Deathmates

Alone Together on the Sand

In the End Elegance Was Unearthed



Stream 'Deathmates' here: https://ffm.to/47dz3eg

Order 12" vinyl here (low stock alert): https://wiretaprecords.limitedrun.com/products/749536-odd-robot-deathmates-12-lp

"Anti-Revolution" (Official



www.instagram.com/oddrobotband

www.facebook.com/OddRobotBand

