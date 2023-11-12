Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
So Cal Power-Pop/Punk Band Odd Robot Releases New Album 'Deathmates'

So Cal Power-Pop/Punk Band Odd Robot Releases New Album 'Deathmates'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Southern California CA punk/power pop band Odd Robot has released 'Deathmates,' its first new album in 5 years, via Wiretap Records/Bypolar Records/Bearded Records/Disconnect Disconnect Records.

Featuring 17 tracks of power pop-punk goodness that have become the staple of the Odd Robot sound, including the singles "Lost Inside Yr Ocean" and "Anti-Revoution" (feat. guest vocals from Poli van Dam, formerly of The Bombpops).

Order the 12" vinyl now. Pressed on limited Spearmint Green and Crystal vinyl. Grab it fast, limited quantities and it's already 2/3 SOLD OUT. They're moving fast… and may not last the weekend. Order one now before they're gone.

Track Listing:
Salty Attitudes
Credit
Anti-Revolution
Lost Inside Yr Ocean
Youre a Fucking Nightmare
Secondhand Noose
Lets Start This Over
Temporary Bachelor Does Mundane Things
Fake Warm Fuzzies are Still Warm Fuzzies
Snakes Snakes
Tomb With a View
California Emptiness
Piss Drunk on a Lonely Sunday
Take a Look at Yourself Sinner
Deathmates
Alone Together on the Sand
In the End Elegance Was Unearthed

Stream 'Deathmates' here: https://ffm.to/47dz3eg
Order 12" vinyl here (low stock alert): https://wiretaprecords.limitedrun.com/products/749536-odd-robot-deathmates-12-lp
"Anti-Revolution" (Official Music Video):

www.instagram.com/oddrobotband
www.facebook.com/OddRobotBand
https://wiretaprecords.limitedrun.com/






