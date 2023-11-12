|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
So Cal Power-Pop/Punk Band Odd Robot Releases New Album 'Deathmates'
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
388 entries in 27 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
280 entries in 28 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
320 entries in 13 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
254 entries in 12 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
317 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
200 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
167 entries in 24 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
176 entries in 22 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
271 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
200 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1774 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Calm Down
Rema
948 entries in 23 charts
Most read news of the week
BlackSkin Motion Picture Soundtrack Elevates The Voice Of Critically-Acclaimed Drama On Police Violence
Taylor Swift Dominates USA Singles Top 40 Chart with "Is It Over Now" Leading the Pack on November 11, 2023
PBS And BYUtv To Premiere "Season Of Light: Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir" Featuring Disney And Broadway Star Lea Salonga And World-Renowned Actor Sir David Suchet
Amazon Music Soundtracks The Holiday Season With New Amazon Music Original Songs From Chloe, Stephen Sanchez, Jorja Smith, Meghan Trainor & Twice