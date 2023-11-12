Lobo Releases "Winter Wonderland" EP



"Late Christmas Eve" and "A Big Kid's Christmas." The EP is now available on all major streaming platforms.



"The theme is sort of centered around non-traditional Christmas songs," explains Kent LaVoie (who records as Lobo). "I always thought 'Frosty The Snowman' was a fun song and I'm hoping people will noticed how I played around with the ending a little bit. And I especially liked recording 'Winter Wonderland.' It has two different melodies and the chord structure is so nice."



The EP also includes two original songs that Lobo released as singles in 2021. "The holidays are special for everyone, from kids on up through grandparents, so I wanted to write something a little different: songs from an adult's point of view that tell the story of how a lot of us see Christmas," he adds. "'A Big Kid's Christmas' is about grandma and grandpa and what Christmas means to them after all these years together. And 'Late Christmas Eve' reflects that moment when you and your spouse have finished putting all the presents out for the kids, it's 11 o'clock and you're worn out but swept up in the emotion of it all, cherishing that tonight's all ours and tomorrow is theirs."



