Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 12/11/2023

Lobo Releases "Winter Wonderland" EP

Hot Songs Around The World

Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
388 entries in 27 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
280 entries in 28 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
320 entries in 13 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
254 entries in 12 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
317 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
200 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
167 entries in 24 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
176 entries in 22 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
271 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
200 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1774 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Calm Down
Rema
948 entries in 23 charts
Lobo Releases "Winter Wonderland" EP
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soft rock superstar Lobo has released "Winter Wonderland" on StarVista Music, a Christmas EP just in time for the holiday season. The collection features Lobo's warm and wistful vocals on favorites "Winter Wonderland" and "Frosty the Snowman" along with two original songs he wrote with Billy Aerts,
"Late Christmas Eve" and "A Big Kid's Christmas." The EP is now available on all major streaming platforms.

"The theme is sort of centered around non-traditional Christmas songs," explains Kent LaVoie (who records as Lobo). "I always thought 'Frosty The Snowman' was a fun song and I'm hoping people will noticed how I played around with the ending a little bit. And I especially liked recording 'Winter Wonderland.' It has two different melodies and the chord structure is so nice."

The EP also includes two original songs that Lobo released as singles in 2021. "The holidays are special for everyone, from kids on up through grandparents, so I wanted to write something a little different: songs from an adult's point of view that tell the story of how a lot of us see Christmas," he adds. "'A Big Kid's Christmas' is about grandma and grandpa and what Christmas means to them after all these years together. And 'Late Christmas Eve' reflects that moment when you and your spouse have finished putting all the presents out for the kids, it's 11 o'clock and you're worn out but swept up in the emotion of it all, cherishing that tonight's all ours and tomorrow is theirs."

Lobo's dreamy love songs dominated the Adult Contemporary charts for decades with 12 Top 20 AC hits and four AC No. 1's, and have remained popular around the world ever since. Lobo reaches over a million monthly listeners on Spotify alone and has nearly 200,000 subscribers of his official YouTube channel where a video for "I'd Love You To Want Me" has been viewed more than 43 million times.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0103841 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0054080486297607 secs