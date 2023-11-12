Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 12/11/2023

UK Trio Raisin Awareness Releases New Single + Video "Living Colour"

UK Trio Raisin Awareness Releases New Single + Video "Living Colour"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jo D, the band's lead vocalist, and guitarist, says, "Put simply, Living Colour is about our inability to actively or compassionately listen to one another, particularly when communicating needs and wants in a relationship, because we're all so desperate to feel heard.

This is why the song repeats '...heard it all before...' because sometimes it feels like the same conversation occurs over and over, and that it's just going around in circles. No solution or agreement is reached.

When I refer to "all the shameful things in the world" and imply that we all just walk by ignoring them, it touches on how self involved we can be and if we took a step back to really see the bigger picture, maybe we can all be more kind, compassionate and understanding of one another.
As much as I try, I am fully aware of how guilty I am of not compassionately or actively listening, and how self involved I can be sometimes, but the awareness I have of this flaw means I'm at least able to try a little harder.
Communication isn't just about speaking, it's about listening too. I think we sometimes forget that."

Raisin Awareness is a passionate pop-punk band hailing from the UK. The band formed in 2020 during lockdown when Jo (vocals/guitar) and Rob (drums) seized their creative opportunity. Soon after, Daggi joined on bass, making them an unshakable musical trifecta inspired by bands such as Hot Mulligan, The Swellers, The Flatliners & The Menzingers, and an 80s/90s mashup of genres.

Raisin Awareness are:
Jo D Vocals / Guitar
Rob Piper Drums / Backing Vocals
Daggi Wieczorek Bass

Links: marvelous.bio/raisinawareness
Instagram: www.instagram.com/raisinawarenesspals
Facebook: www.facebook.com/raisinawarenesspals






