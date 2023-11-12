Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 12/11/2023

Hot Songs Of The Week 45/2023: "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift Celebrates Over 300 Chart Entries

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
263 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
313 entries in 13 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
246 entries in 12 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
306 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
186 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
148 entries in 24 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
380 entries in 27 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
264 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
200 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1773 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1253 entries in 35 charts
Hot Songs Of The Week 45/2023: "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift Celebrates Over 300 Chart Entries
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a week brimming with musical excitement, Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" has emerged as a standout, celebrating a remarkable milestone of over 300 entries across 20 charts. This achievement underscores the enduring popularity of Swift's music, as fans continue to embrace her evocative storytelling and catchy melodies.

Joining Swift in the spotlight is Doja Cat with her vibrant track "Paint The Town Red." The song has made a significant impact, marking its presence in 27 charts with a total of 263 entries. Doja Cat's unique blend of rap and pop continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Country music star Morgan Wallen also makes a strong showing with "Last Night," which has charted in 13 different lists, accumulating 313 entries. Wallen's heartfelt lyrics and authentic style resonate deeply with his growing fan base.

Luke Combs brings a touch of nostalgia with his song "Fast Car." This track, with its 246 entries in 12 charts, showcases Combs' ability to blend traditional country sounds with modern sensibilities.


Emerging talents are also making their mark. Casso, Raye, and D-Block Europe have teamed up for "Prada," a song that has quickly gained traction with 186 entries in 19 charts. Their collaboration highlights the dynamic and diverse nature of today's music scene.

Tate McRae's "Greedy" and Dua Lipa's "Dance The Night" are also making waves. McRae's song has charted in 24 lists with 148 entries, while Lipa's track boasts 380 entries in 27 charts, proving her continued dominance in the pop genre.

Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" and Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You" are not far behind, with impressive chart performances of their own. These songs reflect the diverse tastes of music listeners and the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry.

In a remarkable show of longevity, The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Pharrell Williams' "Happy" continue to enjoy widespread popularity, with "Blinding Lights" achieving a staggering 1773 entries in 33 charts and "Happy" securing 1253 entries in 35 charts.

This week's roundup is a testament to the vibrant and dynamic world of music, where new talents emerge and established artists continue to innovate and inspire. With each song bringing its unique flavor to the mix, the music scene remains as exciting and diverse as ever.






