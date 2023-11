Beatles' 'Now And Then' Tops UK Singles Chart for November 11, 2023

Following closely behind at number two is "



As the year progresses, the UK Singles Chart continues to be a barometer of musical trends and tastes, reflecting the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of the music world. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In an exciting turn of events, the legendary Beatles have once again climbed to the top of the UK Singles Chart with their latest hit, "Now And Then." As of November 11, 2023, this chart, compiled by Top40-charts.com based on sales, downloads, and airplay, showcases a vibrant mix of new entries and enduring favorites.Following closely behind at number two is " Prada " by Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe, a track that has steadily gained popularity with 185 chart entries in 13 weeks. Taylor Swift's " Is It Over Now " holds the third spot, maintaining a strong presence with 12 chart entries in just two weeks.Tate McRae's " Greedy " and Tyla's " Water " round out the top five, demonstrating the diverse musical tastes of the UK audience. Notably, " Greedy " has made 147 entries in eight weeks, while " Water " has charted for 71 entries in the same duration.New to the chart this week is Jung Kook's "Standing Next To You," debuting impressively at number six. Taylor Swift makes another appearance in the top ten with "Cruel Summer," a song that has shown remarkable longevity with 305 entries over 21 weeks.Other notable tracks include " Baddadan " by Chase & Status, Bou & Flowdan, and " Asking " by Sonny Fodera, MK & Clementine Douglas, holding strong positions in the chart. Olivia Rodrigo's new entry, "Can't Catch Me Now," debuts at number eleven, indicating her continued influence in the music scene.The chart also features a mix of other artists like Kenya Grace, Mitski, Noah Kahan, and Fred Again, each bringing their unique styles to the top 40. This week's chart not only highlights the enduring appeal of established artists but also showcases the rising stars in the music industry.As the year progresses, the UK Singles Chart continues to be a barometer of musical trends and tastes, reflecting the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of the music world.