mxmtoon Releases 'Plum Blossom (Revisited)' EP





Tracklisting:

1. the idea of you (revisited)

2. cliché (revisited)

3. feelings are fatal (revisited)

4. stuck (revisited)

5. temporary nothing (revisited)

6. hong kong (revisited)

7. 1-800-DATEME (revisited)



mxmtoon's tour kicks off later this month with a show in London, returning to the US in December hitting cities such as Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. These shows are designed to be intimate and special with Maia playing solo and in much smaller rooms to enhance the connection between Maia and her fans. This mini tour hitting several major markets will be another unforgettable chapter in mxmtoon's already unique career.





TOUR DATES:

11/27 - Omeara - London, UK *SOLD OUT*

12/6 - Barboza - Seattle, WA *SOLD OUT*

12/8 - Cafe du Nord - San Francisco, CA *SOLD OUT*

12/9 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA *SOLD OUT*

12/12 - SPACE - Evanston, IL *SOLD OUT*

12/14 - The Red Room @ Cafe 939 - Boston, MA *SOLD OUT*

12/15 - Roulette - Brooklyn, NY *SOLD OUT*



While Maia is only 23, the amount of growth in the five years since plum blossom debuted is unmeasurable. She came out as queer, moved to Brooklyn, and experienced a year of familial tragedy. Her grandmother, a visual artist who has inspired Maia throughout her life and encouraged her music career, died of cancer. In the aftermath of enormous loss, and in the midst of another close family member's illness, Maia found a sense of wholeness by reimagining the music that made her.



Her instrument of choice was a ukulele and she wasn't above using common household objects (a hair straightener, for example) as a percussive tool. After uploading a stream of one-off singles to various social media platforms, mxmtoon's debut EP, plum blossom, dropped. It garnered the attention of a broadening fan base with sold out tours and multi Platinum records, but also earned the stamp of approval from mainstream media outlets like The New York Times and NPR. Since then, mxmtoon's output has been prolific. Last year, she released her sophomore LP, rising, which followed 2019's the masquerade, all while maintaining a creative practice outside of music.



