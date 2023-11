US Rapper SaRap Fresh Reveals New Single "Lean On Me"

With a deep-rooted love for the art of hip-hop, SaRap Fresh's passion for lyrics and melody is unmistakable. As an '80s baby who discovered the hip-hop genre in the mid-'90s, he has been hooked ever since. His music resonates with those who appreciate authentic, heartfelt storytelling.



www.instagram.com/sarap_fresh New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SaRap Fresh, the Florida-based artist known for creating a unique and stylish world through his rhymes, has just unveiled his latest musical masterpiece. Titled " Lean On Me ", this brand-new single, featuring Gauxstman (a prominent Charlotte artist on the rise who frequently collaborates with Premo Rice) and produced by Jake Johnson, is a captivating addition to SaRap Fresh's expanding musical catalogue.With a deep-rooted love for the art of hip-hop, SaRap Fresh's passion for lyrics and melody is unmistakable. As an '80s baby who discovered the hip-hop genre in the mid-'90s, he has been hooked ever since. His music resonates with those who appreciate authentic, heartfelt storytelling. Lean On Me " is a song that speaks to the resilience and inner strength needed to endure challenging times. SaRap Fresh states, "The spirit of the song is standing tall during tough times in the belief of your own greatness in hopes to inspire others."The creation of " Lean On Me " is a testament to SaRap Fresh's dedication to his craft and the message he aims to convey. He shares, "I wrote 'Lean On Me' in the spring of 2020 during the height of Covid-19 when things were very uncertain. I would sit in my jeep every day for one hour and write to different beats. This time helped me hone my craft and inspired the first lyrics of my verse, 'Lockdown it's lockdown like sock door / Don't come round.'"The creative journey behind " Lean On Me " is as inspiring as the song itself. SaRap Fresh's passion led him to reach out to Gauxstman for a feature. Gauxstman accepted the invitation, delivering an unforgettable verse that elevated the song.SaRap Fresh's perseverance, coupled with the talents of Gauxstman and the production skills of Jake Johnson, has resulted in a musical gem that took three years to come to fruition. " Lean On Me " is a testament to the power of artistry and collaboration, creating a sonic experience that is sure to captivate listeners and inspire them to stand tall in the face of adversity. Lean On Me " is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates meaningful lyrics and memorable melodies. SaRap Fresh continues to be an artist who not only makes music but also delivers a powerful message through his art. " Lean On Me " is available to buy/stream now on all platforms.www.instagram.com/sarap_fresh