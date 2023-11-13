Victoria Monet Earns 7 Grammy Nominations For Debut Album 'Jaguar II'





"The decorated pop songwriter arrives in the spotlight with a full-length debut whose plush R&B and live-band arrangements strike a tone that's classic, sexy, and understated." - Pitchfork. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For anyone left still unclear, Victoria Monét's time is now! The multi-talented Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and producer set the tone for an exciting awards season to come with an incredible sweep, earning seven total Grammy nominations for her debut album JAGUAR II, released on Lovett Music / RCA Records. Earning nominations for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, R&B Album of the Year, R&B Performance of the Year, R&B Song of the Year, Traditional R&B Performance of the Year and Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Monét is clearly a force to be reckoned with and her peers agree!Monét is also set to reach another incredible milestone with her first #1 at radio with "On My Mama". The viral hit single with the most talked about video of the summer is currently trending to be the #1 song at Urban Radio next week. With support from iHeart Radio, Monét shared her music with fans during an exclusive and intimate performance, which will be live on Dec 4th on iHeart Media.​​Hazel Monét is also making history as the youngest Grammy Nominee ever at just two years old for her feature on " Hollywood " with her mother and legendary R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire. The song is nominated for Traditional R&B Performance.Hit single "On My Mama" has already broken barriers for Monét, both online and at radio, and crowned her as queen of the summer of 2023 with the 2000s-inspired music video that received praise from Cardi B, SZA, Teyana Taylor, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Ciara, fans, media and even a pastor. Monét's striking choreography courtesy of Sean Bankhead has been viewed over 30 million times across Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with fans reposting clips and posting themselves doing the choreo. Most recently, Monét debuted "On My Mama" live on late night TV with a show stopping performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.JAGUAR II is the crowning moment on Monet's already illustrious career and clarifies who she is and who she's meant to be - a trend-setting star who transcends fan expectations as she continues to metamorphosize from go-to songwriter into full blown household name as an artist. The debut album from Monét doubles down on themes of being a multi-dimensional woman and marks the most formative moment in her career. Similar to the first iteration of JAGUAR, the album is executive produced by Victoria Monét, Grammy-winning producer D'Mile (Silk Sonic, H.E.R.) and music executive + manager Rachelle Jean-Louis. Featuring hit singles " Smoke " ft. Lucky Daye, "Party Girls" ft. Buju Banton, and "On My Mama", the icing on the cake of JAGUAR II is a special appearance on " Hollywood " from Earth, Wind, & Fire and Monét's 2 year old daughter, Hazel Monét.JAGUAR II is more than just an extension of Monét's JAGUAR movement - it's an ascension of her upward trajectory while spanning across new terrain with an unadulterated bravado. The world is hers for the taking and she's just getting started!"Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' is the Crown Jewel of this Summer's R&B Resurgence" - Rolling Stone"She's an essential addition to the brilliance of Black women songwriters who've decided to prioritize their starpower after shaping the trajectory of pop music with their pen." - ELLE"Monét is stepping into the light and reaping her own rewards. For those who have followed her career since the beginning, it feels as if it's about damn time." - Top40-Charts"The beauty of the album is its mix of old and new school sounds spanning generations and genres in a form that's unique by Monét who leverages true instrumentation to add texture to the music in a way that weaves the listener into the messaging" - Forbes"The decorated pop songwriter arrives in the spotlight with a full-length debut whose plush R&B and live-band arrangements strike a tone that's classic, sexy, and understated." - Pitchfork.



