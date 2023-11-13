Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 13/11/2023

Lulu Simon Releases New Pop Single 'Stay'

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
285 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
172 entries in 25 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
178 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
203 entries in 15 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
255 entries in 12 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
320 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
200 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
186 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
273 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1776 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
389 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
949 entries in 23 charts
Lulu Simon Releases New Pop Single 'Stay'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Self-proclaimed "sensitive-pop" artist Lulu Simon has shared her brand new single, "Stay."
"Stay" is a dramatic pop song that demonstrates the two sides of the end of a relationship, contemplating whether you miss or hate the person that caused you pain.

On the new single Lulu shares, "Stay was inspired by my deep love for drama and maximalist pop. I wanted to write a song that described the push and pull you feel when a relationship ends, with all of the longing, blame, and delusion on full display."

Lulu Simon is currently on tour in support of alt-pop artist EMEI, with upcoming dates to follow in Minneapolis, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, & Los Angeles. For a full list of shows, please see below or visit: https://lulusimon.com/shows.

On her 6th birthday, Lulu Simon blew out her candles and wished that she wrote "Lucky" by Britney Spears. While the universe couldn't make that happen, it was clear to Lulu as she grew up that she was destined to write songs and make music.


Influenced by modern artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen and Kim Petras, Lulu is able to fill a space in the current pop scene by bringing a singer-songwriter mentality to big pop productions. With Rolling Stone acclaiming her music as "the type of synth-heavy anthems that are needed for a perfect summer soundtrack," Lulu is poised for success.

Last year, Lulu released her sophomore EP Muscle Memory, which featured five brand new songs perfect for screaming at the top of your lungs alone in your car. Muscle Memory outlines what Lulu would describe as a snapshot of her experience of going through the stages of grief after losing a relationship. For more information on Lulu Simon, please visit: https://lulusimon.com/

Upcoming Tour Dates with Emei:
11/10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Barfly
11/11 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins
11/12 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
11/16 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/17 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
11/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
Website: https://lulusimon.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LuluSimon.Official
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamluuuluuu
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lulusimonofficial/






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0097330 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0055859088897705 secs