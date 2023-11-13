Dillon Francis Releases New Track 'On A Trip' With Marten Horger





December 2-Los Angeles, CA-The Shrine (Dillon Francis and Friends). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis has unveiled a new track, "On a Trip" with German DJ and producer Marten Hørger-listen here. The new track is taken from Francis' forthcoming album, This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, out December 1."Embark on an electrifying journey with Marten Hørger and me in our new song 'On A Trip,'" Francis says. "This track isn't just a song, it's a sonic adventure, blending distinct sounds from other sounds to make sounds that turn into other sounds that sound like a dance floor masterpiece. Get ready to be whisked away on a musical journey...of sounds."Francis has shared a handful of album offerings so far-"I'm My Only Friend" with Arden Jones which arrived alongside a video starring iconic actor Billy Zane, "buttons!" with Knock2, "Free" with Alesso and Clementine Douglas, "LA ON ACID" with Miami electronic duo Good Times Ahead, "Pretty People" featuring rising Turkish star INJI, "Don't Let Me Let Go" with Illenium and EVAN GIIA-which went #1 at U.S. Dance Radio and was later remixed by Zomboy-and " Goodies "-which was later remixed by Knock2.This Mixtape Is Fire TOO is the long-awaited sequel to 2015's This Mixtape Is Fire, a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart #1 that found Francis giving the moombahton genre a much-needed rejuvenation via collaborations with some of the biggest names in the game-Skrillex, Kygo, Calvin Harris, Bro Safari, Chromeo and more.Additionally, tickets are on sale for Francis' L.A. takeover shows beginning at the end of the month-get them here. On November 30, Francis will appear as the ubiquitous yet ever-elusive DJ Hanzel at The Roxy Theatre, followed by a special Moombahton set at The Mayan on December 1 and a Dillon Francis and Friends show at The Shrine on December 2.Last year, Francis shared one-off singles " Move It " with Valentino Khan and " Once Again " with VINNE following a collaborative EP with longtime friend Yung Gravy, Cake and Cognac. His last house LP, Happy Machine, which includes the #1 " Love Me Better " with Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy and more, was released to widespread acclaim in 2021. Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He's released a number of widely acclaimed full-length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015's This Mixtape Is Fire, 2018's WUT WUT-a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and Happy Machine in 2021. Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series "Like and Subscribe" and Viceland's "What Would Diplo Do?" with additional projects in development.Dillon Francis-THIS MIXTAPE IS FIRE TOO TRACK LIST:1. Okay Okay with Eptic and IDK2. Killa Blues with Maesic3. Can't Stop Me Now with WILL K4. Mind Yo Bizness5. Rainy with REI AMI6. On A Trip with Marten Hørger7. G.A.S. with TV Noise8. I'm My Only Friend feat. Arden Jones9. buttons! with Knock210. Free with Alesso and Clementine Douglas11. LA On Acid with Good Times Ahead12. Pretty People feat. INJI13. Goodies14. Don't Let Me Let Go with ILLENIUM feat. EVAN GIIA Dillon Francis LIVE:November 30-Los Angeles, CA-The Roxy Theatre (DJ Hanzel)December 1-Los Angeles, CA-The Mayan (Dillon Francis Moombahton)December 2-Los Angeles, CA-The Shrine (Dillon Francis and Friends).



