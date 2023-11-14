Switchfoot's Iconic 2003 LP The Beautiful Letdown Is Certified Triple-Platinum By RIAA



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Iconic GRAMMY-winning rock band Switchfoot's breakthrough 2003 album The Beautiful Letdown has been officially certified triple-platinum by RIAA. The band was surprised on stage by their kids, who presented them with a ceremonial plaque during their sold-out North American tour finale at the Wiltern in Los Angeles last night, a show that featured a surprise appearance by pop duo Aly & AJ, as well as an opening set by members of Switchfoot performing under the name Chin Up (the band's name prior to "Switchfoot").RIAA triple-platinum certification denotes album sales of over three million copies, and the certification marks yet another groundbreaking milestone in Switchfoot's long career.Originally released in 2003, The Beautiful Letdown catapulted the San Diego-based rock group to international fame, and cemented their status as underdogs in the music industry whose grassroots approach to music making was a breath of fresh air. Earlier this year, the band celebrated The Beautiful Letdown's 20th anniversary by re-recording the album in full and releasing it as The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version). They followed that release with The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) [Deluxe Edition], a 25-track collection that features 12 newly recorded covers of songs from The Beautiful Letdown, including new recordings by noted Switchfoot fans Jonas Brothers, OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph, Jon Bellion, Ingrid Andress, Owl City, Dayglow, and more, in addition to Switchfoot's re-recorded version of the album and new unreleased B-sides.Switchfoot's triumphant tour finale at The Wiltern capped a stunning run of 40+ North American tour dates that saw the band take their legendary live show to adoring audiences across the country performing The Beautiful Letdown in its entirety, plus other live favorites from throughout the band's career. The shows cemented Switchfoot's status as one of America's best live bands, including rave reviews in markets like Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Seattle, Portland, and Washington, DC. Switchfoot has sold over 10 million copies worldwide of their thirteen studio albums (including their 2003 triple-platinum breakthrough The Beautiful Letdown and 2009's Grammy Award-winning Hello Hurricane), racked up a string of Alternative radio hit singles, and performed sold-out tours with over 5 million concert tickets sold in over 40 countries around the world. Through their unique blend of emotionally intelligent and uplifting brand of alternative rock, Switchfoot has earned a devoted and loyal global fan base. Switchfoot has raised over $2.5 million dollars to aid kids in their community through their Bro-Am Foundation. Switchfoot consists of Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums).



