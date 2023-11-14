Why Lady Gaga Has Chosen Not To Launch 'ARTPOP' Act Two On Its 10th Anniversar



News of Lady Gaga's next studio album has not yet been made known. However, her this major feature film, Joker: Folie à Deux, will be released in October of 2024 and is predicted to feature music from the singer. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Little Monsters were hopeful that Lady Gaga would be releasing the second act of "ARTPOP" for its tenth anniversary. However, DJ White Shadow, Gaga's main producer on the album, has revealed why it's not coming any time soon."Listen. I know some of you are really upset about the 'Act II' stuff not coming officially," White Shadow shared in a lengthy Instagram Story statement.White Shadow also worked with Gaga on "Born This Way." On "ARTPOP," he and Gaga collaborated with several other producers, making an official release for the long-rumored project seemingly difficult to get everyone's approval."You must realize that for this to happen there has to be a perform alignment between 20+ different entities for it work.""ARTPOP" is often looked at by fans as Lady Gaga's most underrated album, due to a lukewarm public response and a difficult time for Gaga, specifically as she was dropped by her manager during the era. Gaga herself has admitted that the album was "ahead of its time" after its 2013 release."The petition to #buyARTPOPoniTunes for a volume II has inspired such a tremendous warmth in my heart," Lady Gaga tweeted in 2021."ARTPOP" includes the hit single "Applause," plus songs like "Venus," "G.U.Y.," "Sexx Dreams," and "Aura." It also included "Do What U Want," a collaboration with R. Kelly that was later removed from streaming services after the rapper went to prison."Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find," the Grammy-winner's Tweet continued, saying that she "fell apart" after releasing the album."ARTPOP" was initially slated for release earlier in 2013, but was postponed indefinitely after Gaga developed synovitis and a labral tear to her hip that needed surgical correction; which also led her to cancel the remainder of her "Born This Way Ball" concert tour.Following "ARTPOP," Gaga began her collaborations with Tony Bennett, which since resulted in two albums. Gaga's next solo studio album, "Joanne," was released in 2016 before " Chromatica " in 2020.News of Lady Gaga's next studio album has not yet been made known. However, her this major feature film, Joker: Folie à Deux, will be released in October of 2024 and is predicted to feature music from the singer.



