Dolly Parton Getting The 'Rockstar' Treatment With Media Blitz Supporting New Album, Including First Howard Stern Appearance



On Saturday, November 18, Parton will make a special appearance during the UT Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs game beginning at 3:30pm ET on CBS. The global superstar, who has a UT Vols edition of her much-anticipated Rockstar album, will make her first appearance at Neyland Stadium in front of 101,000 fans.



In addition, Parton will make her debut appearance on The

November 13: American Greetings Rockstar Create-A-Card landing page launching here

November 13-19: BBC

November 15:

November 16: Dolly Parton's Rockstar album release party live stream interview (more details to be announced November 16 at 9:25am ET)

November 16: TVSN Dolly Day Takeover (Australia/New Zealand)

November 17: Waffle House Midnight Rockstar Listening Parties Powered by TouchTunes; find locations here

November 17: The

November 17: Audacy Radio's

November 17: MTV

November 17: NPR All Things Considered interview airs

November 17-19: Cumulus Radio's

November 17-19: Dollywood's Rockstar Weekend

November 17-18: TuneIn presents Dolly Parton's interview on The Big 615 Storme Warren Morning Show and Tailgate

November 18:

November 23: Performance at the Red Kettle Kickoff on the Dallas Cowboys' halftime show airing on CBS

November 23:

November 27: Rockstar takeover of The Drew Barrymore Show



Parton's much-anticipated Rockstar album (releasing this Friday, November 17 via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group) is available for pre-order in multiple configurations.







Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock



She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years. On October 17th she released her second coffee table book in a trilogy called "Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones" and on November 17th her highly anticipated 30-song rock album, "Rockstar."



In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country



In 2020, she released the Christmas album "A



In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" and in December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" with her starring as well as producing; it was the most watched film of that year and the two years prior.



To date, Parton has donated over 222 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with

She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dolly Parton kicks off her album release week this morning with a big announcement: she's coming home to Rocky Top!On Saturday, November 18, Parton will make a special appearance during the UT Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs game beginning at 3:30pm ET on CBS. The global superstar, who has a UT Vols edition of her much-anticipated Rockstar album, will make her first appearance at Neyland Stadium in front of 101,000 fans.In addition, Parton will make her debut appearance on The Howard Stern Show, airing LIVE on SiriusXM this Wednesday, November 15 at 9am ET. In tandem, Parton's limited-run channel on SiriusXM - the aptly titled Rockstar Radio - will launch the same day. A rundown of highlights from Parton's release week coverage includes:November 13: American Greetings Rockstar Create-A-Card landing page launching hereNovember 13-19: BBC Radio 2 Album of the Week Spotlight (UK)November 15: Dolly Parton - Rockstar: The Global First Listen Event in cinemas worldwide powered by Trafalgar Releasing; access tickets here (with select replays on November 16)November 16: Dolly Parton's Rockstar album release party live stream interview (more details to be announced November 16 at 9:25am ET)November 16: TVSN Dolly Day Takeover (Australia/New Zealand)November 17: Waffle House Midnight Rockstar Listening Parties Powered by TouchTunes; find locations hereNovember 17: The Bobby Bones Show interview syndicated on local stations and via the iHeart appNovember 17: Audacy Radio's Dolly Parton Rockstar Superstar Power Hour & Friday Night TakeoverNovember 17: MTV Fresh Out Live & I Want My MTV Special (airing globally; various times)November 17: NPR All Things Considered interview airsNovember 17-19: Cumulus Radio's Dolly Parton Rockstar TakeoverNovember 17-19: Dollywood's Rockstar WeekendNovember 17-18: TuneIn presents Dolly Parton's interview on The Big 615 Storme Warren Morning Show and Tailgate Radio takeoverNovember 18: Dolly Parton Rockstar at-venue activation in UT Vol Village near Neyland StadiumNovember 23: Performance at the Red Kettle Kickoff on the Dallas Cowboys' halftime show airing on CBSNovember 23: Dolly Parton Rockstar at-venue activation in Miller Lite Zone at A&T StadiumNovember 27: Rockstar takeover of The Drew Barrymore ShowParton's much-anticipated Rockstar album (releasing this Friday, November 17 via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group) is available for pre-order in multiple configurations. Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist.Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS.She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years. On October 17th she released her second coffee table book in a trilogy called "Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones" and on November 17th her highly anticipated 30-song rock album, "Rockstar."In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.In 2020, she released the Christmas album "A Holly Dolly Christmas" which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics."In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" and in December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" with her starring as well as producing; it was the most watched film of that year and the two years prior.To date, Parton has donated over 222 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Bestseller's List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade.She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.



