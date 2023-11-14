Texas Tribute To Randy Travis Announces Additional Guest Artists





With the help of author Ken Abraham, he released his critically-acclaimed memoir in 2019, Forever and Ever, Amen. In 2021 CMT named Randy the CMT Artist of a Lifetime and in 2022 the country music icon released his award-winning documentary "More Life." For more information please visit randytravis.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rounding out the lineup for 'A Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis' is Travis' songwriting stalwart and longtime friend, Paul Overstreet, Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson, Casey Donahew, Pecos & The Rooftop's Pecos Hurley, Mike Ryan, Jon Wolfe, Texas-country legend Rosie Flores, Waylon Payne, Jolie Holliday and Sonny Burgess.The tribute show is coming to Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Texas Trust CU Theatre box office as well as AXS.com.These remarkably talented artists join the previously announced all-star lineup of Clay Walker, Cody Jinks, Joe Nichols and Neal McCoy as well as some of Country music's hottest rising stars, War Hippies, Braxton Keith, Jacob Tolliver, Whey Jennings, Casey Chesnutt and Garrett Miles. Randy Travis' original touring band will back all of these artists on some of Travis' most enduring songs. Texas is a state that has been close to Randy Travis' heart since he was a boy, learning about the Cowboy lifestyle from his father in rural North Carolina. Getting started in country music, he always had a special connection with Texas fans and primarily resided in nearby New Mexico in the '90s. In the 2010s, Randy and his wife, Mary, moved to a ranch in the larger Dallas-Fort Worth area where they now call home and have had a deep rooted relationship with the Lone Star State, its culture and its music ever since. Texas has had an integral role in the Country Music Hall of Fame member's recovery since his 2013 stroke, providing a safe and supportive haven within the thriving Texas music scene.The night will be filled with many of Randy's twenty-three global No. 1 hits being performed live by some of his musical 'Heroes and Friends' specifically from or greatly associated with Texas and its' incredible music scene. A portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Randy Travis Foundation. The foundation is focused on stroke and aphasia awareness and supporting music education in schools. The evening is presented by Outback Presents and AEG Presents in association with Ontourage Management.About Randy Travis:With lifetime sales in excess of 25 million, Randy Travis is one of the biggest multi-genre record sellers of all time and a recent inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2016. His honors include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music statuettes, 10 American Music Awards, two People's Choice awards, seven Music City News awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association honors.In addition, three of his performances earned CMA Song of the Year honors: "On the Other Hand" (1986), "Forever and Ever Amen" (1987) and " Three Wooden Crosses " (2002). To date, he has 23 No. 1 singles, 31 Top-10 smashes and more than 40 appearances in feature films and television shows to his credit.Four of his albums are Gold Records. Four are Platinum. One has gone Double Platinum. One is Triple Platinum and another is Quintuple Platinum. In 2004, Randy was honored with his own star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is honored on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, TN. He has been a member of the cast of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986.In 2017, Randy was honored with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds™ Nashville. Since his near fatal stroke in 2013, with the help of his wife Mary and rigorous physical therapy, Randy continues to make improvements in his speaking, walking, and yes, singing.With the help of author Ken Abraham, he released his critically-acclaimed memoir in 2019, Forever and Ever, Amen. In 2021 CMT named Randy the CMT Artist of a Lifetime and in 2022 the country music icon released his award-winning documentary "More Life." For more information please visit randytravis.com.



