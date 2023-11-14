|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Taylor Swift's 'Is It Over Now' Conquers World Singles Chart For Nov. 11, 2023
Hot Songs Around The World
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
271 entries in 22 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
280 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
167 entries in 24 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
176 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
200 entries in 15 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
254 entries in 12 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
317 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
200 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1774 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
388 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
948 entries in 23 charts
Most read news of the week
Taylor Swift Dominates USA Singles Top 40 Chart with "Is It Over Now" Leading the Pack on November 11, 2023
Americana Songwriter Artist Rusty Gear Releases New Music Plus Rusty Returns To The Studio For One More 2023 Recording Session
iHeartMedia Marks The Festive Season With Its Yearly Holiday Music Transition Across Nationwide Broadcast Stations And The Comeback Of The 'iHeartRadio Holiday Special'
Taylor Swift Releases An Acoustic Rendition Of 'SLUT!' As Part Of The New Deluxe Edition For '1989 (Taylor's Version)
Dolly Parton Hints At The Creative Approach Her Broadway Musical Employs To Bring Her Significant Life Story To The Theatrical Stage