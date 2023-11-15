DJ Tiesto & R3HAB Join Forces Again For Their Eagerly Awaited Collaboration, 'Run Free (Countdown)'



On top of that, he performed at the world's top festivals, such as EDC, Ultra New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a legendary joining of forces, Dutch superstars Tiësto and R3HAB release their highly anticipated collaboration "Run Free (Countdown)."The release of this festival heater has had fans on the edge of their seats nearly all of 2023, since both artists have been dropping it in sets since February (over 50 times so far) on the main stages of events like EDC, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, Creamfields, Amsterdam Music Festival as well as clubs such as LIV Miami, Zouk Las Vegas, Ushuaïa Ibiza and more.This is not the first time the two behemoths collaborated together - their paths crossed previously on R3HAB's official remix of Tiësto's "Maximal Crazy" in 2011 as well as 2014's "Wasted," while Tiësto went on to remix R3HAB's " Samurai " the same year.Their reunion with "Run Free (Countdown)" proves to be a hit every time with its driving beats, big room appeal, and mesmerizing vocals, proving that this gem isn't even close to being played out yet. Press play and get ready for the hottest anthem to close out the year."R3HAB and I have been waiting eagerly to share 'Run Free (Countdown).' We've seen the energy it ignites in our live sets all summer, and now, we're thrilled to finally share it with the world. This track encapsulates freedom and boundless energy, a true anthem for Mainstage lovers." - Tiësto"Tiësto defines the global club culture, and I'm excited to finally join forces. I shared the idea of 'Run Free (Countdown)' with him early this year, and he loved it. We've played it over 50 times on iconic stages, including Tomorrowland, Ultra, EDC, and Creamfields, honing the production to its final form. The countdown call-to-action and drop energy combo is special. This is my biggest 2023 club record, and fans have been going wild. I'm hyped to finally share it with the world." - R3HABGRAMMY Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon, Tiësto has over 8 BILLION global streams across platforms, 36M+ Total Record Sales, 30M+ Social Audience & over 160M TikTok Video Views across users. The DJ and producer is the only artist to ever hold the titles of "The Greatest DJ of All Time" courtesy of Mixmag, #1 DJ according to Rolling Stone, and "The Godfather of EDM," as proclaimed by Billboard. From his underground dance floor bangers to his high-profile Las Vegas residency and crossover success, Tiësto created the blueprint that defines what it means to be a success in today's dance music world.Multi-Platinum DJ and producer Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has been trailblazing his way through dance music for the past fifteen years. From his breakthrough remixes for Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Sia, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, Tyga, Ellie Goulding, The Chainsmokers, P!nk, to name only a few, to anthems such as multi-Platinum-certified "All Around The World (La La La)," " Lullaby " with Mike Williams, " Flames " with ZAYN and Jungleboi, or " Creep " with Gattüso, to his collaborations with the likes of Ava Max, Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Lukas Graham, Icona Pop, and more, R3HAB has proven to be one of the most forward-thinking artists in the game.His work has collected over 9 billion streams to date, including 1.1 billion in 2022 alone. He founded his label CYB3RPVNK in 2016, which has passed 4B streams across platforms since its inception. He is Spotify's Most Discovered Artist, one of Spotify's top 300 most streamed artists, ranked #13 on the prestigious DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs chart, and has earned over 70 Gold and Platinum certificates.On top of that, he performed at the world's top festivals, such as EDC, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, Balaton Sound, Coachella, Summer Sonic Festival, DWP Jakarta, and more. With his combination of innate artistry and innovative attitude, R3HAB has earned his place as a household name in dance music.



