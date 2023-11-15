Moby Illuminates The Meat And Dairy Industry In The Reworked Version Of 'We're Going Wrong' With Brie O'Banion



The "We're Going Wrong" accompanying animated video sheds light on the harsh realities of animal cruelty and the dark side of the meat and dairy industry. On the goal of the visual, Moby says, "I try whenever possible to use my platform as a way to address the tragic horrors of meat and dairy production, and I believe the animated video for 'We're Going Wrong' does this in a heartbreaking, poignant way."



The idea for Moby's version of "We're Going Wrong" emerged years ago when he was going through old vinyl records and getting ready to sell them to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. Listening to some old favorites, he re-discovered the



Most recently, Moby took the stage for the first time in five years for a sold out crowd at Gold Diggers in Los Angeles to benefit Vegans of LA Food Bank, alongside KCRW DJ Raul Campos. Last month, Moby shared the healing, soulful track "Should Sleep" with collaborator J.P. Bimeni-a track that embodies the distinct carefree joy that comes with being on a dance floor surrounded by strangers after midnight.



Setting the scene of the track's origin, Moby recalls, "After disco died in the late '70s, and before house music took the world by storm in the late '80s, New York was home to an underground dance music scene that was curated and maintained by revered DJs like Larry Levan and



As a punk rocker in the early '80s, I went out to clubs like Great Gildersleeves and the Ritz to see bands like



These sounds laid the foundation for the latest work, a track that Moby says transcends one's background and identity, adding it's "100% a tribute and an homage to that scene, when Larry Levan and



The track's accompanying video, directed by Moby and Mike Formanski, shows both J.P. Bimeni and Moby in their elements and happy places: Moby in his home studio, playing a myriad of instruments with his dog pal bagel close by, and J.P. in New Orleans, surrounded by nature as he sings and dances. Like the song, the video was also created independently in two locations, yet it comes together as one, cohesive and vibrant unit.



Moby is a multi-platinum-selling, multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, author, and animal rights activist. He has been a vegan and vegan activist for 35 years. He has recently released-and given away for free-his directorial debut Punk Rock Vegan Movie, a passionate and stylistically idiosyncratic look at the ongoing relationship between the worlds of punk rock and animal rights.



It includes interviews with some of the biggest names in punk and rock history. Last year, Moby launched his new record label Always Centered at Night, with the aim of doing something uncompromising-to make music that is emotional, atmospheric, and potentially beautiful, showcasing voices from across the world. Since its inception it has featured collaborations with Gaidaa (transit), José



The official video for Moby's own reworking of Cream's "We're Going Wrong" with Brie O'Banion is out now here, and the track can be heard here via Moby's new label, Always Centered At Night, with much more in store. Keep up with Moby and the unparalleled label on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



It's been a stellar debut year for Always Centered at Night, with collective streams hitting 15M across platforms. Moby aims to do something uncompromising - to make music that is emotional, atmospheric, and potentially beautiful, showcasing voices from across the world.



With this ethos, the label brought us its debut release medusa, a collaboration between Moby and Grammy-nominated artist and



Multiple releases on ACAN are planned for 2023 and beyond. The label will not be going for a billion streams on Spotify, and there is a constant subtext within the DNA of the label: Moby's disappointment for what he calls: "our current, fear-driven, algorithmic-based culture." The label is a new kind of record label that ignores that idea, completely.

Moby is a multi-platinum-selling, multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, author, and animal rights activist.



