Crank Up The Silence Scores Music Video Premiere On TV

https://crankupthesilence.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The over-the-top stage presentation of the rock group Crank Up The Silence can now be experienced over the holiday season with the announcement of two additional performances.First, headlining at The House Of Blues Foundation Room in Houston on November 24th and then starting the new year headlining at The Continental Club Houston on January 5th.Additionally the rockers' music video "Can't Take That Away" will be featured on KGCS - TV's "Beyond Billboard Hits" on November 15th.Rounding out their holiday schedule the band is back at Sassafras Studio finalizing a brand new altogether different recording which will debut in early 2024.All Crank Up The Silence music registered ASCAP.https://crankupthesilence.com



