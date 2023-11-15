|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Crank Up The Silence Scores Music Video Premiere On TV
Hot Songs Around The World
Strangers
Kenya Grace
198 entries in 24 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
304 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
196 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
333 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
219 entries in 19 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
264 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
204 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
187 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
283 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1777 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1255 entries in 35 charts
Calm Down
Rema
954 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
400 entries in 27 charts
Most read news of the week
Taylor Swift Dominates USA Singles Top 40 Chart with "Is It Over Now" Leading the Pack on November 11, 2023
Universal Music India And Leading Indian Talent Management Company Represent Announce Strategic Partnership To Amplify Independent Artist Talent
iHeartMedia Marks The Festive Season With Its Yearly Holiday Music Transition Across Nationwide Broadcast Stations And The Comeback Of The 'iHeartRadio Holiday Special'
Dandy Warhols & Slowdive Legends Team Up On Pete International Airport 'Tic Tac' Ft. Rachel Goswell; 7" Vinyl Is Out November 24, 2023