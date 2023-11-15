Austrian Punks Mudfight To Celebrate 100,000 Spotify Streams Of Their Song "Another Boy" With November 24 Release Of New Version Of The Track





After the release of their debut album "Time for Revolution" in 2022 on SBÄM Records, things went uphill. They shared the stage with punk legends such as NOFX and



There is no time for breaks with Mudfight, after over 350,000 streams on their first album, the second is already in production! Their revolution has only just begun!

To celebrate 100.000 Spotify streams of their song "Another Boy," the band will be releasing a music video for the track on November 24, along with a different version of the song titled "ANOTHER BOY (MUD EDIT)."



https://www.facebook.com/mudfightband

https://www.instagram.com/mudfightband

https://twitter.com/mudfightband

https://mudfightmusic.com

https://shop.sbam.rocks

www.facebook.com/SBAM.ROCKS

www.instagram.com/sbamrocks New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a small town in Upper Austria, the idea of a revolution was born in 2019 - Mudfight, five lads who have dedicated themselves to their pop punk heroes from the 90s and 2000s, are bringing the words "mosh pit" and "pogo" back into common usage. And putting Austria on the map at the same time. As representatives of the Austrian underground scene and the voice of young punks under 25, Mudfight bring the classic punk rock sound to a new generation and at the same time impress long-time listeners with their fresh sound somewhere between Green Day and MGK, but with roots in the harder area.After the release of their debut album "Time for Revolution" in 2022 on SBÄM Records, things went uphill. They shared the stage with punk legends such as NOFX and Flogging Molly at festivals such as Sbäm Fest 4+5 and the biggest open-air festival, Donauinselfest 2023 in Vienna. They also supported The Interrupters and Mad Caddies at club shows.There is no time for breaks with Mudfight, after over 350,000 streams on their first album, the second is already in production! Their revolution has only just begun!To celebrate 100.000 Spotify streams of their song "Another Boy," the band will be releasing a music video for the track on November 24, along with a different version of the song titled "ANOTHER BOY (MUD EDIT)."https://www.facebook.com/mudfightbandhttps://www.instagram.com/mudfightbandhttps://twitter.com/mudfightbandhttps://mudfightmusic.comhttps://shop.sbam.rockswww.facebook.com/SBAM.ROCKSwww.instagram.com/sbamrocks



