Ska/Reggae Punk Legends Mad Caddies Returning With New Album 'Arrows Room 117' In 2024

www.instagram.com/sbamrocks New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Mad Caddies are one of the leading bands in ska and reggae punk. Their long career has taken them to all corners of the world. Now the time has come for the Caddies to travel to new shores with the release of their new album 'Arrows Room 117' which is being released jointly by SBÄM Records (Europe) and 55 Rose Records (USA). 'Arrows Room 117' is the band's first album since 2018's "Punk Rocksteady."SBÄM has recently just wrapped its biggest festival to date and is working on a 90s punk rock documentary, along with releasing albums from some of punk rock's biggest names like Pulley and more. 55 Rose Records, is an Orange County-based music label founded by John Barrett.The new single 'Palm Trees & Pines' is a classic feel-good Caddies number that's "been proven to get the kids moving," says the band. The timeless melodies and dynamic rhythmic punches make it a shoo-in for the first single off 'Room 117'."Palms and Pines encompasses all things California that I hold dear," says singer and band founder Chuck Robertson."This album is very personal for me," elaborates Robertson. "It represents 3 years of hard work back in the woodshed, while half the world stood still. During these strange times I tapped into a new source of creativity and shared new experiences with new friends and great musicians. This body of work and these songs showcase pain and betrayal, love and loss and the bright light of new beginnings."Pre-save the single "Palm Trees and Pines" here: https://bfan.link/palm-trees-and-pines"Arrows Room 117" will be released on SBÄM and 55 Rose Records in 2024.The Mad Caddies (or the Caddies) is an American ska punk band from Solvang, California. The band formed in 1995 and has released seven full-length albums, one live album, and two EPs. To date, Mad Caddies have sold over 500,000 albums worldwide.The band is currently on tour in Europe, to be followed by an Australian/NZ tour. This winter, the Caddies will perform at the 2024 Cali Vibes Festival in Long Beach, CA and have been announced as one of the acts on 2024's Slam Dunk Festival in the UK this May.Current Lineup:Chuck Robertson - Guitar/VocalsJon Gazi - Back/Background Vocals/Percussion Brandon Landelius - Guitar/Background VocalsSean Sellers - DrumsStepháne Montigny - Trombone/Background VocalsJason Lichau - Trumpet/Background VocalsTour Dates:Nov. 14, 2023- Faust - 60er Jahre Halle - Hannover, GermanyNov. 15, 2023- Sputnikhalle - Münster, GermanyNov. 16, 2023 -Markthalle - Hamburg, GermanyNov. 17, 2023- Melkweg - Amsterdam, NetherlandsDec. 9, 2023 - Manning Bar - Camperdown, AustraliaDec. 10, 2023- Hamilton Station Hotel - Islington, AustraliaDec. 12, 2023 - Miami Marketta - Miami, AustraliaDec. 13, 2023 - The Zoo - Fortitude Valley, AustraliaDec. 15, 2023 - Republic Bar Hobart - North Hobart Tas, AustraliaDec. 16, 2023 - Colac Show Grounds - Colac, AustraliaDec. 19, 2023- Corner Hotel - Richmond, AustraliaDce 21- Mauao Performing Arts Center - Mount Maunganui, New ZealandDec 22- Paraoa Brewing Co - Whangaparāoa, New Zealandhttps://www.facebook.com/madcaddiesofficialhttps://www.instagram.com/madcaddiesofficialhttps://twitter.com/mad_caddieshttps://shop.sbam.rockswww.facebook.com/SBAM.ROCKSwww.instagram.com/sbamrocks



