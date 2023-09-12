Hermosa Beach, CA's One Square Mile Carry On The Legacy Of South Bay Punk On Latest EP 'Source Of Suffering'





https://onesquaremilemusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging from the heart of the South Bay's vibrant and storied punk rock scene, One Square Miles' latest offering, 'Source of Suffering', produced by Cameron Webb, serves as a captivating successor to their 2018 debut LP, 'The System'. The new EP marks a bold sonic departure, while simultaneously remaining true to the region's rich punk rock heritage.One Square Mile was formed in Hermosa Beach, California in 2017. The band's name originates from the city of Hermosa Beach, which covers about...wait for it: One square mile of land.While 1SM is influenced by the many iconic punk and hardcore bands who came out of Hermosa Beach and the South Bay, their approach has been to not place any limits on their sound or style and simply write music that speaks to their lives and experiences.The band has played over 35 shows this year alone, including a recent stint opening for The C_nts and OFF!.Stream 'Source Of Suffering' Here: https://onesquaremile.hearnow.comTrack Listing:1. Revisions of Truth2. Remove You3. Dead in the Sun4. One Way5. SludgeUpcoming Shows:11-17-23 The Bancroft in San Diego M.I.A., Spider.11-18-23 Lomita Ale House Lomita, CA12-9-23 Starboard Attitude with Hard Rooster Redondo Beach, CA12-17-23 The Corbin Bowl with Public Nuisance Tarzana, CAWatch 1SM's Blue Beach Studio session here: https://youtu.be/o223NFczzho?si=ZROaJTPsP81Q6LG6Lineup:Vannessa Philips KaylorTerry Davidson DrumsTodd King. BassJohn McCree Guitarwww.facebook.com/1SMHbwww.instagram.com/onesquaremilehbwww.youtube.com/@onesquaremile5520https://onesquaremilemusic.com



