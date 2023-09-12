Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 15/11/2023

Hermosa Beach, CA's One Square Mile Carry On The Legacy Of South Bay Punk On Latest EP 'Source Of Suffering'

Hot Songs Around The World

Fast Car
Luke Combs
260 entries in 12 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
299 entries in 28 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
203 entries in 15 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
193 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
191 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
329 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
215 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
186 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
278 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1776 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Calm Down
Rema
952 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
396 entries in 27 charts
Hermosa Beach, CA's One Square Mile Carry On The Legacy Of South Bay Punk On Latest EP 'Source Of Suffering'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging from the heart of the South Bay's vibrant and storied punk rock scene, One Square Miles' latest offering, 'Source of Suffering', produced by Cameron Webb, serves as a captivating successor to their 2018 debut LP, 'The System'. The new EP marks a bold sonic departure, while simultaneously remaining true to the region's rich punk rock heritage.

One Square Mile was formed in Hermosa Beach, California in 2017. The band's name originates from the city of Hermosa Beach, which covers about...wait for it: One square mile of land.

While 1SM is influenced by the many iconic punk and hardcore bands who came out of Hermosa Beach and the South Bay, their approach has been to not place any limits on their sound or style and simply write music that speaks to their lives and experiences.

The band has played over 35 shows this year alone, including a recent stint opening for The C_nts and OFF!.
Stream 'Source Of Suffering' Here: https://onesquaremile.hearnow.com

Track Listing:
1. Revisions of Truth
2. Remove You
3. Dead in the Sun
4. One Way
5. Sludge

Upcoming Shows:
11-17-23 The Bancroft in San Diego M.I.A., Spider.
11-18-23 Lomita Ale House Lomita, CA
12-9-23 Starboard Attitude with Hard Rooster Redondo Beach, CA
12-17-23 The Corbin Bowl with Public Nuisance Tarzana, CA
Watch 1SM's Blue Beach Studio session here: https://youtu.be/o223NFczzho?si=ZROaJTPsP81Q6LG6

Lineup:
Vannessa Philips Kaylor
Terry Davidson Drums
Todd King. Bass
John McCree Guitar

www.facebook.com/1SMHb
www.instagram.com/onesquaremilehb
www.youtube.com/@onesquaremile5520
https://onesquaremilemusic.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0098140 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048909187316895 secs